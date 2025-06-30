Aviation firm promises to boost industry in Edo, commends Okpebholo’s support

Core investors in the nation’s Aviation sector on Sunday assured that they would boost the aviation industry in Edo State, stressing that the economic potential in the sector could not be over-emphasised if proper infrastructure and the enabling environment were provided and harnessed by all stakeholders in the industry.

The Executive Officer and founder of Auxano Aviation, Ehimenmen Odia, who gave the assurance during the official opening of its Benin office located within the premises of the Benin Airport, said that with the commencement of general aviation services, Edo State in the nearest future would become the hub in the aviation industry.

Odia, while commending Governor Monday Okpebholo for the support and encouragement his administration had given in creating the enabling environment for businesses in the state, expressed optimism that in a few years time, Edo State would produce pilots, aircraft engineers with the take off of Auxano Aviation in Benin.

He said beside improving efficiency in service delivery, the enterprise would also boost tourism, create jobs and increase the economic potential of the state and its people.

“Part of our vision is to create infrastructure, introduce people to fly their own planes; a situation where doctors, lawyers, businessmen can fly to Asaba, Lagos and back with a short time for efficiency. Aviation is an untapped sector, and we believe that it will really help us in Edo State.

“For instance, I have told a lot of my friends about Ososo Hills, but they can’t see it. But now with Auxano Aircraft, we can fly there; when people come to the state they can visit tourists’ sites and for the young ones we are working on training them.

“Most people concentrate on big jets, and I have had to tell people who care to listen by using the education analogy. Is like building universities without concentrating on primary schools. Every pilot in the world started by flying small planes and that is the standard world over.

“I am grateful the government gave us 12 acres of land to build our hangers. So, for me this is a wonderful day. He enthused.

Vice President, Benin Aero Club, Morrison Okunbo, on his part, commended the vision and initiative of the chairman in pioneering the first privately funded general aviation services in the entire West Africa sub-region.

The event was attended by top government functionaries such as the Director General, Edo State Migration Agency, Lucky Agazuma, the Managing Director, Edo State Procurement Agency, Debora Okunbo, the Executive Chairman, Edo |State Senior Secondary School Board, Dr Maureen Ekhoragbon, and the President Auxano Club, Benin, Reverend Craig Omoriodion.

Caption:

L-R: Vice President, Benin Aero Club, Morrison Okunbo, President/ Chief Executive Officer, Auxano Aviation, Ehimenmen Odia and Rev Craig Omorotionmwan, President Aero Club, Benin City, during the official opening of the Benin office of Auxano Aviation on Sunday in Benin City.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE