Quits Aviation Management has vehemently denied claims of tampering with the engine of the Bombardier Challenger 605 aircraft owned by Deji Adeleke, the elder brother of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the management stated that the aircraft’s engine was under continuous 24-hour security surveillance, with CCTV footage confirming no record of tampering.

Recall that the spokesperson to the Osun State Governor, Olawale Rasheed, confirmed on Sunday that Governor Ademola Adeleke and some of his aides recently narrowly escaped an aircraft crash.

Rasheed alleged that the engine of an aircraft carrying the governor might have been tampered with.

It was reported in a national daily that an aircraft carrying Adeleke and some of his aides nearly crashed on September 5 while attempting to take off from Lagos for a journey to Abuja.

Rasheed, in a statement on Sunday, confirmed the story, adding that initial reports from the internal investigation indicated the possibility of sabotage.

However, the management of Quits Aviation stated in a statement on Tuesday that the company is a reputable and credible aviation entity with an outstanding track record of Aircraft Management, Maintenance, operations, and Handling services.

The statement reads: “Under an aircraft parking agreement with the owner/operator of an aircraft (a Bombardier Challenger 605, registration mark 5N-ATA), Quits Aviation is responsible for providing suitable and secured parking space at its premises, whilst the owner/operator is responsible for the technical parking procedures in accordance with the respective Aircraft Maintenance Manuals.

“The aircraft was parked at Quits Aviation premises before the date of the incident on September 4, 2023. During parking, the aircraft was under 24-hour security surveillance, and there is no record of observed tampering or security infringements.

“According to CCTV footage observed, the following can be confirmed: On the day of the flight (04.09.2023) at approximately 08:45, the aircraft was towed from its parked position and repositioned close to the Legend Business Hangar to begin with flight preparation procedures.

Adding, the management insisted that besides towing the aircraft from its parking space to another location before the time of Adeleke’s flight on September 4, 2023, the CCTV footage revealed no record of tampering or security infringement.





The statement added, “It is confirmed that the aircraft had been parked with no engine cover protection. Except for the towing movement, there was no other interference with its airframe or engines.

“At approximately 13:18 of the same day, the aircraft doors were opened for flight preparation activities until the aircraft departed for its intended flight at approximately 15:20.

“The aircraft later returned to the ramp, eventually leaving the Quits Aviation premises at approximately 17:12.

“Quits Aviation regrets the incident and confirms its full cooperation with relevant stakeholders and authorities performing an investigation of the incident.

“In promotion of safety, Quits Aviation recommends to its tenants that they park aircraft in strict compliance with the Aircraft Maintenance Manual Procedures, requiring that open orifices and engines are always covered to prevent Foreign Object Damage or infestation.”

