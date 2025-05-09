AVCA 2025: Coronation Capital, Trium champion African-led capital for Africa’s growth

Coronation Capital Limited and Trium, both subsidiaries of Coronation Group Limited, proudly sponsored the 2025 African Private Capital Association (AVCA) Conference held this week at the Lagos Continental Hotel.

Themed ‘Bold Moves: Powering 10x in Africa’, the conference is Africa’s largest private capital gathering, convening investors, fund managers, family offices, and policymakers from across the continent and beyond.

Held at the Lagos Continental Hotel, this year’s AVCA Conference — under the theme “Bold Moves: Powering 10x in Africa” — convened over 1,000 delegates from 50+ countries across the private capital spectrum.

Akindele’s panel, titled “Family Fortunes: Powering 10x in Africa,” explored the growing strategic role of family offices, not just as capital allocators, but also as co-creators of innovation, inclusion, and impact.

As a trusted partner in sustainable wealth creation, Coronation’s sponsorship reflects its ongoing commitment to driving Africa’s economic transformation through capital stewardship, innovation, and intergenerational financial strategies.

Kayode Akindele, Managing Partner at Coronation Capital Limited and Senior Adviser at Tengen Family Office, who spoke during one of the panel sessions, lent his voice to the critical dialogue around local capital mobilisation: “There’s been an overdependence on developmental money that isn’t sustainable.

“If you want to set the agenda and ensure long-term progress, African entities need to fund African priorities. Family offices, in particular, must become strategic allocators, not just silent participants. We’re proud to stand with AVCA in pushing this narrative forward.”

Speaking on the sponsorship, Adebayo Adewolu, CEO of Trium, emphasised the need for context-specific investment vehicles led by African institutions: “Africa needs capital that understands its rhythm — patient, strategic, and committed. AVCA creates a space where investment vision meets local insight. As a member of the Coronation Group, Trium is proud to sponsor this platform, not just as a participant, but as a builder of tailored capital solutions for African ambitions.”

Coronation and Trium are actively shaping the investment conversation around scalable, sustainable models for private capital deployment. This year’s conference explored the evolving role of family offices, climate-smart investing, infrastructure financing, and pathways to deepen institutional participation in Africa’s growth journey.

The AVCA Annual Conference, now in its 21st year, has established itself as the continent’s foremost private capital gathering. From Cairo to Casablanca, Johannesburg to Dakar, it has convened leaders, innovators, and policymakers under one banner: to deepen Africa’s access to and control over capital.

By anchoring their presence at AVCA 2025, Coronation Capital Limited and Trium reaffirm their collective vision: to drive a continent transformed — by African capital, for African prosperity.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE