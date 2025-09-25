Availability of job opportunities will make our education more valuable —Don

A professor of Educational Management, Professor Ebenezer Adu has revealed that students would value the nation’s education system if more job opportunities are made available after graduating from higher institutions.

Adu who lamented the low participation in academic activities by students, attributed the decline to the uncertainties of their future often witnessed after completing their programmes in the institutions.

He spoke while delivering the second inaugural lecture of the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology Ikere-Ekiti (BOUESTI) titled, ‘ Fixing the Engine, Not Just the Destination: Aligning Internal Efficiency with the Goals of Effective Schooling.’

According to him, the nation has failed to implement the recommendation of UNESCO in allocating 15 percent of the annual budget to education, noting that lack of adequate funding has contributed to the challenges confronting the education sector.

The inaugural lecturer explained that efforts must be geared towards improving the internal processes and systems in our education system rather than focusing on the outcomes.

He argued that strengthening the efficiency in the system would lead to sustainable development and success, adding that: “It is my view that it is not just what we achieve that is important but strengthening efficiency as the engine of school effectiveness.”

Identifying planning, administrative efficiency, conductive teaching and learning environment, among others as ways of improving level of education in Nigeria, Professor Adu said, “students do no put in their best because the certificates have been devalued.

“This is because most of the graduates are not employed, they suffer in the labour market; the society itself weighs the costs against further benefits to be derived.

“Therefore governments at all levels, industrialists, individuals among others should try as much as possible to create more job opportunities so that students’ future expectations can be effectively achieved,” he said.

He advised regulatory bodies especially the National Universities Commission (NUC) and its sister agency to be alive to their responsibilities in ensuring quality of education is not compromised by the institutions.

“Some of the higher institutions look for the means of increasing internally-generated revenue, they admit a large number of students which lead to high teacher- pupil ratio, at the end there is low quality of output,” Adu added.

The vice chancellor of BOUESTI, Professor Olufemi Adeoluwa, commended the lecturer for his efforts, expressing optimism that the recommendations when adopted will help reposition the education system in the country.

