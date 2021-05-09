Avail yourselves of the free legal services, Lagos govt tells residents

The Director of Lagos State Public Advice Centre (PAC), Mr. Tunji Dawodu, has called on members of the public to avail themselves of the free legal services being offered by the centre to all residents.

Dawodu, while featuring on an interview program on a Lagos-based television station, said that the centre was created with the mandate of providing free information and legal advice.

He added that the centre will soon embark on sensitisation campaigns in communities to further increase awareness about its activities.

Stating that the centre serves as the first port of call for residents in distress, Dawodu said the centre also provides free information on the legal rights and responsibilities of citizens.

While giving the statistics of cases resolved since the inception of the present administration, Dawodu disclosed that “190,587 cases were handled, 60% were solved through mediation, 25% were referred to other government agencies while 15% was debt recovery of N20M.”

He disclosed that despite the restriction on large gatherings last year and its attendant effect on the activities of the centre, PAC was able to continue its activities virtually with the introduction of ‘virtual mediation’ between clients using Zoom, Skype calls etc.

The director affirmed that the services of the centre are available and accessible at no cost, either by walking into the office.

