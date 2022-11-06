Ava Recordx unveils new artiste, LOTN Baddy

Razzmatazz
By Segun Adebayo
LOTN

The music industry days back welcomed into its fold Ava Recordx new signee, who Adekunle Adebayo, otherwise known as LOTN Baddy with the label describing him as one of the new music talents that will rock the music scene during and after the festive season.

Speaking about his music career and what his name LOTN stands for, the budding artiste said his name stands for Light of the Night, adding that he has what it takes to spread good music into the highly competitive music space.

The label while also shedding more lights on what LOTN Baddy brings to the music industry, it stated that as a music label,” The goal is not just about picking artistes, but carefully distinguishing the best of talents to work with, and also promote them to the heights they never imagine they could be.

.“LOTN is musically inclined and very talented. It wasn’t just picking up an artiste from anywhere; he knows his onions and he has a distinct sound from the ordinary, which distinguishes him from millions of artistes”.

The singer R leanrt is currently working on a new single which will be available on all digital platforms and stores in few days as this will set the tone for a music journey that will rule Nigeria and Africa at large.

