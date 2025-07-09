Auxano achieves international IEC certification for solar panels

Auxano Solar, one of Nigeria’s leading solar panel assemblers, has reached a significant milestone in its clean energy journey by obtaining the prestigious IEC 61215 and IEC 61730 certifications for its photovoltaic (PV) modules.

These certifications, awarded by TÜV Rheinland, a globally recognised testing and certification body, confirm that Auxano’s solar panels meet rigorous international standards for safety, performance, and durability.

The certification process was made possible through the venture-building support of the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), delivered in partnership with the All On Hub. This support enabled Auxano to strengthen its technical and operational capacity, successfully navigate the complex certification process, and further its mission to deliver high-quality, reliable solar solutions.

“Auxano Solar’s certification is a powerful demonstration of how local innovation, when supported with the right resources, can meet global standards and substantially support national development endeavors.” said Caroline Eboumbou, CEO of All On.

“We are proud to have worked with GEAPP to support Auxano on this journey, which not only validates the quality of Nigerian-made solar technology but also strengthens the foundation for a more inclusive and sustainable energy future in Nigeria.”

This achievement marks a turning point for Nigeria’s renewable energy sector, as it validates the quality and competitiveness of locally manufactured solar technology. With this certification, Auxano Solar becomes the first Nigerian solar panel assembler to meet these global benchmarks, opening the door to utility-scale projects and export opportunities while reinforcing confidence in the country’s clean energy capabilities.

Speaking on the achievement, Auxano Solar’s Chief Executive Officer, Chuks Umezulora, expressed pride in the company’s progress and its implications for the broader energy landscape.

“Auxano Solar is proud to be the first indigenous manufacturer to receive TÜV certification for its solar panels. This certification marks a significant milestone in building trust in locally produced panels in Nigeria. We aspire for Nigerian solar panels to be as highly regarded as Nigerian cables. Achieving the IEC certifications is a testament to our dedication to quality and innovation in the solar energy sector,” he said.

“This accomplishment will not only enhance our market presence but also foster the development of the local solar energy value chain, making solar power more accessible and affordable for Nigerians.”

The certification also strategically positions Auxano Solar to contribute to high-impact energy access initiatives such as the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP) and the Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up (DARES) program. These initiatives, supported by the World Bank, the African Development Bank (AfDB), GEAPP, the Rockefeller Foundation, and Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), aim to electrify 300 million people across Africa by 2030.

Since commencing operations in 2016, Auxano Solar has distributed nearly 15 megawatts of solar panels across Nigeria. With a 100-megawatt capacity solar panel assembly plant located in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos State, the company is well-positioned to significantly contribute to Nigeria’s transition to a clean, resilient, and self-sustaining energy future.

