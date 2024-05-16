Some Nigerians on social media have blamed the Nigerian system following the Wednesday revelation that autopsy conducted on the body of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, is said to have been unable to ascertain the cause of his death.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Wahab Shittu, made this disclosure during a coroner’s inquest held in Lagos State on Wednesday.

He stated that the pathologist conducting the autopsy informed the coroner that the body of the deceased had decomposed by the time the examination was carried out.

He said, “According to him (pathologist), the cause of death cannot be determined because by the time they conducted the test, the body had decomposed and that it is not possible for them to determine the cause of death.

“So, in summary, he is saying the cause of death cannot be ascertained. When you say the cause of death cannot be ascertained, it means it is suspicious, it is not clear. No particular reason.”

“He went further to say that he does not know whether it is those drugs that led to the death,” he added.

A netizen, @TheSerahIbrahim posted that Mohbad was buried immediately he died, and his body was exhumed almost immediately (almost 48 hours after he was buried) with evidence of blood still dripping.

According to the X user, the authorities said the autopsy and investigations have been completed, asking that why is it that after seven months, they are coming to tell us there’s nothing they can do?

“Mohbad was buried immediately he died, and his body was exhumed almost immediately (almost 48 hours after he was buried) with evidence of blood still dripping. The videos are there.

“The authorities said the autopsy has been completed. They said they were carrying out investigations.

“Why is it that after seven months, they are coming to tell us there’s nothing they can do? And no, Mohbad was not decomposing when that autopsy was made, whatever is being hidden, will see the sunlight one day.”

The netizen continued, “What the young man passed through was excruciating and it is just sad that once again, the tactics of “let us pretend to be doing something until the noise and emotions die down and we bury it under the carpet” has worked on Nigerians once again.

“This is too sad to see. A young man killed for nothing. What is the value of a Nigerian life?”

Another X user, @kayzywizzzy posted “They never seem to get anything right in this country, Bad people be getting away with a lot of things because they have money, sad.”

@Ayomiepat_ said, “Uwa was raped and killed in Benin in 2020- No Justice. Sylvester was molested and died in school- No justice Mohbad died mysteriously- No justice still.

“These names are only but a few unwarranted deaths that didn’t get justice. Is there really a justice system in this country?”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE