Autochek wins Mobility Finance Platform of the Year at NBLA

Autochek, the automotive technology company making car ownership more accessible and affordable across Africa, has been named as the Mobility Finance Platform of the Year at the 2022 Nigerian Business Leadership Awards (NBLA).

The Nigerian Business Leadership Awards celebrates business leaders and visionary companies that deliver game changing products and services that impact lives and livelihoods across the country.

The Mobility Finance Platform of the Year award recognizes Autochek as the company with the most outstanding financing models that is democratizing access to automobile ownership and driving innovation in the automotive sector.

Commenting on the award, Mayokun Fadeyibi, Senior Vice President for West Africa at Autochek said “we are excited to receive this award on behalf of the Autochek marketplace and Autochek Financing Services as recognition of the work we are doing to drive the penetration of automotive financing in Nigeria and across Africa. We believe there is a great opportunity to catalyse more prosperity in our automotive sector and we look forward to enabling more of these opportunities for consumers, vehicle manufacturers and other stakeholders in the sector.”

Launched in 2020, Autochek is driving the penetration of auto-financing across Africa, enabling more consumers and businesses across North, West and East Africa to access financing solutions to purchase their desired vehicles. In less than two years of operations.