Auto Mechs Association of Nigeria said the era of the ugly trend of unqualified auto technicians known as quacks is over in the country, disclosing that a device known as Find Mech will soon be introduced.

Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the group, Mr Oladipupo Akinfaye, made this known while addressing newsmen in Lagos, saying that vehicle owners in Nigeria would no longer be exposed to the exploitation and agonies of unqualified auto technicians and quacks whose unprofessional activities had turned many of them to debtors as a result of ignorance of those who pretended to be auto engineers or auto technicians.

Akinfaye said the idea aimed to connect vehicle owners to high professionals and reliable automobile technicians in the country.

“Nigeria is a developing country with hardworking citizens who work hard to earn their living so the time has come to arrest the trends and activities of quacks in the industry,” he said.

According to Akinfaye, in realizing the dream, qualified technicians across all areas in the automobile industry with up-to-date knowledge are pulled into a single structure called Find Mech designed to enable vehicle owners, including corporate organizations find professionals around where they are.

He said car owners can easily access the services of qualified automobile professionals within the location where they experienced challenges with their vehicles as a qualified technician will be just a phone call away.

Akinfaye said the idea would help in the reduction of traffic congestion and bottlenecks that were usually caused by vehicle breakdowns on the road and contribute positively to traffic management in most cities.

Dignitaries and organizations expected at the official launch, include Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Engineer Toriola; Lagos Sector Commander FRSC, President Road Transport Employer Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Management of Lagos State Parks and Garages, Executives of NATA and other similar umbrella associations of auto technicians from all the states, among others.

