Auto crash claims six lives along Ogbomoso-Ilorin expressway

At least six people have reportedly died in an accident along Ogbomoso-Ilorin expressway on Sunday morning.

The Tribune Online gathered that seven people also sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident which involved a truck and an 18-seater commercial bus.

Eyewitness account said that those injured were taken to the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso for medical attention.

It was also gathered that the accident occurred around 10.00 am at Abuduka area on the Ogbomoso-Ilorin Expressway when the driver of the truck lost control.

The eyewitness said that the truck had brake failure and it rammed into the 18-seater commercial bus with full load of passengers.

“I am not sure if any of the passengers in the bus can survive. Though not all of them are dead but the ones alive are in coma”, he said.

He also said that attempt by witnesses to apprehend the driver of the truck failed as he forced his way out into a nearby bush and escaped from the area.

“When people tried to apprehend the truck driver he brought out knife threatens to stab anybody who dares move closer before he took to his heels,” he said.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Oyo State, Uche Chukwurah, confirmed the accident.

Ms Chukwurah said five men and one woman died in the accident.

She also confirmed that the injured were taken to the hospital.