Auto crash claims four lives in Benin

Four persons lost their lives in a head-on collision involving a tipper loaded with sand and a commercial bus in Edo state.

The accident occurred around the Uselu area of Benin City with two of the victims suspected to be personnel of the Nigerian Army believed to be at the Supply and Transport Barracks for a course.

The accident happened Friday afternoon when the victims were said to be crossing the road when an oncoming commercial bus rammed into them as a result of brake failure.

The Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 4 Mechanised Bridge, Lieutenant IK Bishir, when contacted referred journalists to one Captain Aminu, at the S & T Barracks but the army personnel at the entrance said journalists should contact Abuja for any information.

The Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Henry Banamaisia, yesterday confirmed the accident which he attributed to brake failure but said he could not confirm if any of the victims were military personnel.

He said “The accident happened the late afternoon of Friday as a result of brake failure, the people were crossing the road when the vehicle ran into them.

“The vehicles involved were a commercial bus and an Audi car. Two people died on the spot, three were rushed to the hospital and two of them later died.”, he disclosed.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor said he can only confirm that when work resumes because there are some parts of the administrative department of the police that would be on holiday and would only get details when work resumes on Tuesday.

