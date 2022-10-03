Auto crash claims four lives in Benin

Latest News
By Idahosa Moses - Benin
Auto crash claims four lives in Benin, Commission donates sports equipment, Ulegun Community Demolition: Developer cries out for justice, Edo CSO protests against cultism, demands end to killings, mummified my mother's corpse, Suspected ritual killers,Edo community cries, Medical doctor arrested in Edo, Footballers protest sudden death, killed over trailer parking fees, Protesters barricade Benin-Lagos road over herdsmen attacks, Four killed as soldiers take over Edo community, Father remanded for defiling 15-month old child, Edo Police kill prison escapee turned armed robber, recover arms, Suspected armed robbers attack banks in Uromi, 24-hour after parade, airport project in Edo North, Edo secondary school students strip policeman, Youths foil attempt to arrest traditional ruler by DSS in Edo, Public works volunteers arrest two suspected illegal oil bunkerers in Edo, Runaway inmate arrested, Aftermath ban on CDA, one killed, three injured in Edo community, Edo community gets electricity, Community blocks Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi Road, Three die as communities fight , herdsmen in gun duel, traders, two mobbed in edo, cult leaders, edo travellers, edo female trader, students, lecturer in Edo, Group kicks as Imansuangbon's name disappear from Edo national delegates list, Adjoto, Onobun, Igbinedion, others emerge as PDP holds parallel primary in Edo

Four persons lost their lives in a head-on collision involving a tipper loaded with sand and a commercial bus in Edo state.

The accident occurred around the Uselu area of Benin City with two of the victims suspected to be personnel of the Nigerian Army believed to be at the Supply and Transport Barracks for a course.

The accident happened Friday afternoon when the victims were said to be crossing the road when an oncoming commercial bus rammed into them as a result of brake failure.

The Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 4 Mechanised Bridge, Lieutenant IK Bishir, when contacted referred journalists to one Captain Aminu, at the S & T Barracks but the army personnel at the entrance said journalists should contact Abuja for any information.

The Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Henry Banamaisia, yesterday confirmed the accident which he attributed to brake failure but said he could not confirm if any of the victims were military personnel.

He said “The accident happened the late afternoon of Friday as a result of brake failure, the people were crossing the road when the vehicle ran into them.

“The vehicles involved were a commercial bus and an Audi car. Two people died on the spot, three were rushed to the hospital and two of them later died.”, he disclosed.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor said he can only confirm that when work resumes because there are some parts of the administrative department of the police that would be on holiday and would only get details when work resumes on Tuesday.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


 

You might also like
Latest News

I have Nigeria’s solution, many people wasting their time ― Fr Mbaka

Latest News

PDP has what it takes to win across Nigeria in 2023 ― Atiku

Latest News

Technology one of major key drivers of economic growth ― Okebukola

Latest News

APC candidates, nightmare for opposition ― Ondo deputy gov, Aiyedatiwa

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More