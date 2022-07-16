Auto crash claims eight lives, seven cows in Ondo

By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
No fewer than eight people lost their lives in an auto crash that occurred on Saturday along Ondo/ Ore road while seven cows died as a result of a crash.

It was gathered that the accident which involved a commercial space bus and a truck occurred when the two vehicles collided at the Ajue axis of the route in the Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

According to an eyewitness, the truck loaded with cows rammed into the bus while trying to avoid a pothole and had a head-on collision with the bus, resulting in the death of eight occupants of the bus.

He explained that the impact was so much that some of the cows in the truck were flung out of the vehicles, and seven of the cows were confirmed dead, blocking the roads for several hours.

It took the efforts of other motorists and residents around the area to remove the bodies of the victims from the accident scene.

Residents attributed the high rate of accidents in the area to the deplorable condition of roads in area, calling on the state government to attend to the road in order to put an end to the incessant carnage on the spot.

However, when contacted, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), disclosed that two people died in the accident while five others were injured.

She said the remains of the deceased victims were evacuated to the morgue, while she also confirmed that only four cows died in the crash.

She said those that head injuries were taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

Odunlami said “Two people died and five people were injured in the accident. Also, about four cows died in the accident.

“The people that were injured are already receiving treatment in the hospital.”

