Auto crash claims 30 lives in two weeks in Kwara

Kwara State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr Frederick Ade Ogidan, has said that 30 people were killed in multiple accidents within the past two weeks in the state.

Speaking on the sideline of the launch of this year’s ember months campaign and mega rally in Ilorin on Thursday, the FRSC boss said that the auto crashes involved three separate incidents.

“One involved four casualties, another one nine and the last one had 16 persons involved who all died in the process.

“Most of them were actually multiple accidents with the last one week happening on the weekend along the Ilorin/Jebba/Ogbomosho highway”, he said.

He, thus, appealed to motorists to avoid overspeeding, overloading and use of unsafe tyres to reduce accidents, saying that all stakeholders should redouble efforts at ensuring safety on our roads.

“As the year draws to an end, you can only but expect an increase in our patrol operations, enforcement and rescue operations as this is the only way to ensure we arrive alive,” he said.

The Sector Commander explained that as the year ends, the increase in vehicular movement may increase road crashes if all hands are not on deck to ensure safety on the roads through public enlightenment and education, effective patrols and prompt rescue services.

He especially appealed to commercial drivers who carry the highest number of passengers involved in road traffic crashes to ensure they drive with valid driver’s licenses among others.

In his remark, FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of Kwara, Kogi, Ekiti, Hyginus Omeje, observed that the aerial night view of Ilorin, Kwara State capital, is not good enough, particularly when aircraft land at night in Ilorin.

Omeje appealed to the state government to improve the situation by installing solar power lights.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE