Workers of Abuja Urban Mass Transit Company (AUMTCO), on Friday, protested in tears over the sacking of their Managing Director, Najib Mahmoud Abdussalam.

He is among the heads of 21 agencies, parastatals and government-owned companies sacked by the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike on Wednesday.

The workers, who were seen with the outgoing MD, having spent less than 4 months on the job, offered various prayers for him, especially for his return to the company, saying that he has done well for the staff.

