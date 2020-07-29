August 4 resumption: Only schools with preventive measures in place will resume ― Plateau State

AS secondary schools reopen on August 4, 2020 for graduating students as directed by the Federal Government, Plateau State has declared that only schools that put preventive measures in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 will be certified for West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

It further stated that security men will be on ground at every school to ensure compliance with all the necessary protocols concerning Covid-19.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government ordered reopening of all schools in Nigeria for exit classes effective from August 4, after months of closure as a result of Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking with Tribune Online over the preparedness of Plateau State for the resumption, the State Commissioner of Education, Mrs Elizabeth Wapmuk said the state government is working round the clock to ensure that graduating students resume by August 4.

Said she: “We are presently on the field now; before August 4, the governor will make a final pronouncement. The governor and other relevant stakeholders will sit to examine the situation and look at the preparedness of the state before telling us what to do.

“Since Monday, we have been on inspection of schools to ensure that necessary things are put in place. I am not the only one, we have various staff of the ministry going round; we have main and subcommittee, one for readiness and another one for compliance.

“Based on the present situation on the ground, we are ready by 70 per cent. The inspection teams are still intensifying efforts to cover all the schools. There’s no public holiday for us, even Sunday we would be on the field. By Monday, we would round off and the schools that are certified and safe for students will resume.”

She enjoined parents to educate their wards on Covid-19 and safety measures adding that security will be deployed to every school to ensure strict compliance.

She added that principals, teachers and other staff in schools have been sensitised, adding that the Ministry of Education has been on the sensitisation since July 6, 2020.