August 12 celebrity birthdays: Tyson Fury, Pete Sampras, Awoniyi, Kiki Mordi celebrate 

August 12 is yet another day for celebrity birthdays of people around the world.

1. Tyson Luke Fury (born 12 August 1988)

He is a British professional boxer. He is a two-time world heavyweight champion, having held the WBC and The Ring magazine titles since defeating Deontay Wilder in 2020; previously he held the unified WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring titles after defeating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015. With his defeat of Wilder, Fury became the third heavyweight, after Floyd Patterson and Muhammad Ali, to hold The Ring magazine title twice, and he is ranked as the world’s best active heavyweight.

2. Mario Balotelli Barwuah (born 12 August 1990)

He is an Italian professional footballer who plays as a striker for Süper Lig club Adana Demirspor. He played for European heavyweights Inter Milan, Liverpool, Ac Milan and Manchester City. He has played for the Italian national team 36 times, scoring 14 times.

3. Taiwo Micheal Awoniyi (born 12 August 1997)

He is a Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Premier League club Nottingham Forest and the Nigeria national team. Awoniyi represented Nigeria at the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup and went on to win the tournament, scoring four goals during the competition.[23] He also represented Nigeria at the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup in New Zealand after winning the 2015 African U-20 Championship in Senegal. He has played for Union Berlin, Frankfurt and presently plys his trade for Nottingham Forest.

4. Kiki Mordi

Nkiru “Kiki” Mordi is a Nigerian investigative journalist, filmmaker, writer and entrepreneur. In 2016, she won the award of Outstanding Radio Program Presenter (South-South) at the Nigerian Broadcasters Merit Awards.

5. Matthijs de Ligt (born 12 August 1999)

He is a Dutch professional footballer who plays as a centre-back for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich and the Netherlands national team. He has played 38 times for the National team, scoring 2 goals.

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (born 12 August 1998)

He became the first Greek to win any ATP World Tour title, with his 2018 Stockholm Open win. He is the youngest player to be featured on ATP’s top 10 list and has recorded a career-high global ranking of No. 5, thus becoming the highest-ranked Greek tennis player ever. Tsitsipas was the champion at the 2019 ATP Finals, becoming the youngest winner of the year-end championships in 18 years.

7. Pete Sampras (Born 12 August 1971)

Former professional tennis player, Pete Sampras, became the winner of 14 Grand Slam singles titles during his career. He was ranked world No. 1 in 1993 and held the record for 286 weeks. Nicknamed “Pistol Pete,” the player was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2007. Due to his achievements, Sampras is regarded by many as one of the greatest tennis players in the history of the sport.

8. LaKeith Lee Stanfield (born August 12, 1991)

He is an American actor best known for playing real-life personalities like Snoop Dogg and Jimmie Lee Jackson in biographical films. He made his feature film debut in Short Term 12 (2013), for which he was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award. He received further recognition for his roles in the films Selma (2014), Straight Outta Compton (2015), Crown Heights (2017), Sorry to Bother You (2018), and Judas and the Black Messiah (2021). He also became known for his role as Cherokee Bill in ” The harder they fall”.