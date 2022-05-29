Audu emerges APC senatorial candidate for Southern Kaduna

Bulu Audu has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for the Southern Kaduna senatorial district in the just concluded primary election.

This followed the withdrawal of Chief Anthony Hassan his co-contestant a few minutes before the primaries which was scheduled to hold in Kafanchan.

Announcing the results, the Returning Officer for the primary election, Francis Kozah, said “The primary election was actually scheduled to commence by 2 pm, but we had a little delay because our party officials who brought the election materials to Kaduna from Abuja only arrived today(Saturday) and they insisted on handing over the materials to the Election Committee.

“So, some members of my committee and I had to travel to Kaduna to personally collect the materials. However, we returned and arrived at the venue of the election before 3 pm.

“We had further delay because the aspirants jointly requested more time to enable them to consult with the delegates and also explore the possibility of a consensus candidate.”

However, at about 6.55 pm when the election committee was putting finishing touches to commence the election, Chief Anthony Hassan withdrew from the contest.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

In a handwritten letter dated May 28, 2022, and addressed to the Chairman, APC Primary Election Committee titled: “NOTICE OF WITHDRAWAL FROM KADUNA SOUTH SENATORIAL PRIMARY ELECTION” and read in parts :

“I, Chief Tony Hassan (Dokajen Jaba), do hereby voluntarily withdraw from the Kaduna South Senatorial Primary Election of our great party, the APC, after due consultation.”

Following Chief Hassan’s withdrawal from the contest, Kazoh, therefore, declared that Hon Bulus Audu was returned unopposed after a voice affirmation.

In his acceptance speech, Hon Bulus Audu said, “I want to thank God and also appreciate my brother Chief Anthony Hassan for taking this bold step. I want to assure him and the good people of Southern Kaduna that we are going to work together towards winning the 2023 senatorial election for our great party.

“It certainly gladdens my heart having the honour of my brother withdrawing from the contest for me. I truly appreciate him for this honour he did for me. I also thank all the people who helped to pacify him to withdraw for me.

“I wish to use this opportunity to call on my Southern Kaduna people to rally round me so that I can win the 2023 senatorial election and represent them in the National Assembly and their Senator and I promise not to disappoint them.”

Meanwhile, Chief Anthony Hassan told newsmen he has only withdrawn from the contest but would still remain in politics.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Audu emerges APC senatorial candidate for Southern Kaduna