Audit Query: 18 terminal operators owe FG $753 million, N1.61 billion

THE office of the Auditor General of the Federation has queried the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) over the indebtedness of about 18 terminal operators doing business in the nation’s ports to the Federal Government to the tune of $753 million and N1.61 billion, respectively

According to the query, the amount forms part of the debt identified by the Auditor General for the Federation as monies standing against the terminal operators as of December 31, 2019, in its report to the National Assembly.

The terminal operators are those operating at the Lagos port complex, TinCan Island port, Delta port, Rivers port Complex, Onne Port Complex and Calabar Port Complex, respectively.

The Office of the Auditor General for the Federation, had, in its report on non-compliance/internal control weaknesses issues in Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the federal government of Nigeria for the year ended December 31, 2019, said terminal operators were indebted to the government to the tune of $852.094 million and N1,878,560,509.57.

According to the query, “agreements signed between NPA and various terminal operators state that a fixed annual payment of a sum as specified in the schedule below to be paid in 12 equal instalments in each operating year, the first instalment to be paid on the first day of the month after the effective date and then, on the same date of every month, thereafter.

However, in its response sent to the Public Accounts Committee of the House of Representatives, the NPA management confirmed that the original debt owed to the government by the port operators stood at $852,093,730.77 and N1,878,560,509.57.

It said that out of the amount, $753 million and N1,609,150,534.32 have not been paid by the terminal operators.

The query listed the terminal operators and their debt profile to include APM Terminal, Apapa ($562.060 million), Apapa Bulk Terminal ($4,621.20), ENL Consortium ($957,020.77), Greenview Development ($20,750,443.65) and Standard Flour Mills ($893.77).

Others are Intels Nigeria Limited, operators of Terminal A at the Delta Ports Complex ($2,429,382.80), Intels Nigeria Limited, operators of Terminal B of the Delta Ports Complex ($4,589,576.75), and Associated Maritime Services ($328,027.64) and Greenleigh Ports Nigeria Limited ($1,734,492.41).

The rest are BUA Ports and Terminal Limited ($12,254,424.55), Port and Terminal Operators Nigeria Limited ($107,311,506.46), Brawal Shipping Nigeria Limited ($226,541.72), Intels Nigeria Limited at Onne Port Complex ($430,404.81), Intels Nigeria Limited also at Onne Port ($670,954.72), Intels Nigeria Limited also at the Onne Port ($1,928,250.44), Shoreline Logistics ($1,181,023.57).

It was discovered that three terminal operators (Tincan Container Terminal Limited with a debt of $4,043,004.90, Five Stars Logistics with a debt of $33,091,958.06, and Port and Cargo Handling Company with no debt) listed among the debtor terminal operators were cancelled on the document alongside Port and Cargo Handling Limited and Joseph Dam Port Services with the use of a pen and it could not be curtained why their names were cancelled.

Also six of the 24 companies listed on the document (Port Terminal Multi Services Limited, Eko Support Services, Port and Cargo Handling Company, Joseph Dam Port Service Nigeria Limited, Julius Berger Services Nigeria Limited and Ecomarine Terminal) did not have any outstanding debt listed against them by the NPA.

Speaking on the high debts profile when he appeared before the Committee, the Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko raised the concern about the inability of the Agency to recover it despite the concerted efforts made towards recovering it even up to seeking assistance from the Federal Ministry of Finance.

Responding, the Chairs of the Committee, Hon Oke promised that the National Assembly would into the matter in ensuring the recovery of the debts to the last Kobo





He said to start with, all the debtors would be summoned to appear before the Commission to ascertain their indebtedness to the Federal Government and to work out terms of payment.

In addition, he said that the identities of the debtors would be published in the national dailies and be blacklisted from further doing business with the government in future.

