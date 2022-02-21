Audience measurement: FG inaugurates 15-man panel

THE Federal government has announced the inauguration of a 15-member panel, that would help it carry out the task of charting a pathway, designed to make the nation’s creative industry harness its full potential.

The panel, inaugurated through the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, would also ensure the delivery of an empirical audience measurement system, aimed at catalysing investment in broadcast and advertising industries.

While the modus operandi of the panel was yet to be fully explained, Brands & Marketing, bits gathered from Marketing Edge, a marketing communications journal, hinted that the Federal Government must have selected some key players, who also major as heads of sectoral groups in the industry, to head the leadership of the panel.

It further learnt that the panel, officially inaugurated in Abuja, few weeks ago, will temporarily hold bi-weekly virtual meetings to aid further deliberations on the execution and sustenance of a reliable audience measurement system.

Explaining the rationale behind the introduction of the scientific audience measurement system, the Information Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, had stated that the new system would go a long way in boosting investments in Nigeria’s broadcast and advertising industries, as well as ensuring the success of the Digital Switch Over project.

The minister described the inauguration as the culmination of a series of events that included the setting up of the Task Team on Audience Measurement and the selection of First Media and Entertainment Integrated (Nigeria) Limited, a marketing research company based in Lagos, to deliver audience measurement services in Nigeria.

He expressed regrets that the absence of a scientific audience measurement system, in the past, had under-developed the nation’s broadcast and advertising industries and stunted their growth.

“Nigeria’s broadcast advertising market is punching far below its weight, especially when the country’s population is taken into account.

“The immediate challenge before us, therefore, is to bring the under-performing Nigeria TV and radio advertising market to what it should be – which is two or three times what it is now. If we do that, it could result in additional US$400 million revenue or more in the industry in the next three years,” he said.

He therefore charged the panel to come up with best practice audience measurement system, capable of supporting the sustainable growth of the Nigerian Creative and Entertainment Industry.

In his response, the Task Force Chairman, Mr. Ogunkoya, assured the minister of the committee’s resolve to excel in the task of ensuring that the new system works.