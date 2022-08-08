AUDA-NEPAD urges peace amongst political leaders

The African Union Development Agency – New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD) has advised political leaders in Nigeria to maintain peaceful conduct as they go about campaigning and preparing for the forthcoming general elections.

AUDA-NEPAD national coordinator/chief executive officer, Princess Gloria Akobundu gave this advice in Abuja after receiving an ambassador for peace award presented to her by the Universal Peace Federation (UPF).

Akobundu explained that it is very important for Nigeria to have a peaceful election and transition from one democratic government to another and that peace is also important to Nigeria’s economy, and national development.

“I will continue to advocate for peace for our dear country Nigeria, Africa, and global peace. Peace is paramount to building the nation in a more positive and result-oriented manner. There will never be any development without peace and there will not be any country without peace. Conflict is not a good thing, so peace is the best way to go.

“It is very important for Nigeria to have a peaceful election and transition from one democratic government to another. It is really important to Nigeria, it is important to our economy, to national development, and the young people and it is important to have one Nigeria.

“This peace award has challenged me to do my best in the area of good governance, most importantly, working with the public and private sector and engagement of the young people in a more positive manner and relying on our leaders for the best of our country,” she said.

Dr George Ikpot, secretary general of the universal peace federation, explained that since peace must start from an individual, to bring about peace in Nigeria, the universal peace federation, Nigeria has introduced a programme of character education to the ministry of education.

“We feel that we must begin to teach character right from the grassroots, from the primary schools to the tertiary institutions, both former and informal institutions. The ministry of education has agreed to a two years partnership with UPF so that we can begin to teach character education in schools.

“We have set up a national working committee to work on it. We have the curriculum already, but we want other bodies, including the minister of education himself to look at it and let us have a very clear direction we have to go. The ministry of education has also appointed an assistant director to be in the national working committee,” he said.

Ikpot further explained that the investiture of Princess Gloria Akobundu, with the UPF ambassador for peace award, was organised in August during the UPF international leadership conference in Nigeria, with the former President Goodluck Jonathan, as the chairman of the occasion, but they decided to redecorate her because she was not present during the conference in August.

“The aims and objective of UPF are to work to actualise peace in Africa and the world at large. According to UPF founders, peace must start from the individual and then transfer to the family and the society at large. In that way, we will be able to impact peace in the nation and globally,” he said.