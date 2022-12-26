AUDA-NEPAD intervened on health, Agric, power in Oyo, Borno State others in 6 years — National Coordinator

The National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of the African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for African Development (AUDA-NEPAD), Princess Gloria Akobundu during a chat with the media recently, highlighted some of the major achievements of her organization from 2016 till date.

She noted that major achievements were recorded in the areas of agriculture, power, health, rural development and grassroot engagement in some states across the country.

She said in 2022, AUDA-NEPAD constructed and installed all in-one solar street light in Kotangora, Niger state, constructed 2 No. cottage hospital with solar inverter and furnishing in Mariga and Kotangora LGA Niger state.

She noted that there was also the provision of solar streetlights with specification of 100w 10.000 lumens high efficiency mono/poly crystalline panel life P04 battery in Gwoza/Chibok Borno State, and the provision of solar street lights in selected locations in the geo-political zones.

Akobundu said AUDA-NEPAD supplied and Installed All in One solar street lights in selected location in Anambra State, supplied 3 No. Utility Vehicles in Dambatta/Makoda Federal Constituency, Kano State.

“Construction and installation of all in one solar light 100,000 lumens in selected locations in Benue State. Construction and Installation of Solar Street Lights 6000 Lumens across Oluyole Federal Constituency, Oyo State.

Also in 2022, AUDA-NEPAD constructed motorized boreholes in Sokoto South Senatorial District, constructed Community Farm Produce Market at Mado, Tambuwal Local Government, Sokoto State.

“Construction and Installation of Solar Street Light 6000 Lumens across Oluyole Federal Constituency, Oyo State Light Up Community All-In-One Solar Street Light with Lithium-Ion Battery 6000 Lumens with PIR Across Kontagora, Wushishi, Mariga, Mashegu Federal Constituency Niger State.

Supply of Water Pumping Machines to Arewa and Dandi LGAs, Kebbi North Senatorial District, Kebbi State. Completion of Obio/Akpor Youth Development Centre in Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency, Rivers State Construction of Community Farm Produce Market at Modo, Tambuwal Local Government, Sokoto State.

She further said in 2022, the Agency procured and Supplied motorcycles and Sewing Machines for Youth and Women in Garo Community in Kabo local government area of Kano state, organized capacity building training and skill acquisition for unemployed youth in Onitsha North and South LGA, Anambra State.

“Supply of Motorcycles for Empowerment of Youths in BDA/GBK/KCTA, Niger state.

Capacity building and empowerment of women and youth in agricultural production in Bayo/Shani/Kwaya Kusar Borno state

“Provision of solar streetlights with specification of 100w 10,000 lumens high efficiency mono/poly crystalline panel life P04 battery in Wushishi/Mariga/Kotangora Niger state.

“Training and empowerment of youth and women farmers in Irepo/Olorunsogo/ Oorelope federal constituency of Oyo state, supply of Tricycle in Wushishi, Niger State.





Training of selected Youth on Automobile Repairs and Empowerment with Tools in Awka North/South Federal Constituency.

“Sensitization on the Fistula Management and Treatment in Awka North/South Federal Constituency, training and Empowerment of Women in Nasarawa and Tundun Wada in Minna, Niger State”, she added.

She said in 2017, AUDA-NEPAD jointly organized and Launched Skills Initiative for Africa in collaboration with NEPAD Continental, South Africa and Ministry of Labour and Employment with the support of the German Development Cooperation (GIZ).

She said the Agency in partnership with NEPAD Continental trained 16 women from Nigeria in “Agri- business Value Chain” in South Africa under the Comprehensive African Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) for wealth and job creation in line with the AU- Malabo declaration of 2014 on Accelerated Agricultural Growth and Transformation for Shared Prosperity and Improved Livelihoods.

In 2018, AUDA-NEPAD jointly organized a study Visit to Vocational Skills Centre at Kano State Innovative Vocational Enterprise Institute, Women Farmers Advancement Institute(WOFAN)Kano State Ministry of Women Affairs, Digital Bridge Institute , and Sani Abacha Youth Vocational.