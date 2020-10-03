Auchi poly rector dies, buried according to Islamic rites

The remains of the rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State, Dr Sanusi Jimah were yesterday interred at his hometown of Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State according to Islamic rites.

The Public Relations Officer, Mr. Mustapha Oshiobugie who spoke on his mobile phone from Auchi confirmed that Dr. Jimah died at about 7 pm on Friday.

Oshiobugie said that the institution was mourning following the death of the rector who passed away after a brief illness.

The spokesman was however silent about the nature of the sickness of the rector which kept him out of office and social functions for months and eventually resulted in his death.

News of his demise of the rector who was appointed in 2017 had filtered into Auchi on Thursday but Oshiobugie had however debunked rumour insisting that he is alive.

In a statement in the school’s bulletin signed by the Public Relations following reports of his death, the spokesman had advised the public to disregard the news, adding “that it is the Almighty God that gives life and that by His grace, the rector is alive.”

Both the management and staff of the polytechnic kept sealed lips about the authenticity and nature of the rector’s sickness.

A polytechnic source who would not want his name in print remarked that before the sickness took a turn for the worse, Dr. Sanusi could no longer climb the staircase to his office located on the third floor of the administrative block, a situation which has led to the setting up of an emergency office on the first floor of the administrative block.

The source had disclosed that even with the new arrangement of office, Dr. Sanusi’s absent was still conspicuous as he was not able to make it there severally because of his deteriorating health condition.

