AUATON leadership tussle: Delegates pass vote of confidence in union’s president

Delegates of the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON), a trade union affiliated with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), have passed a vote of confidence in the Union’s National President, Comrade Adedamola Adeniran, during a Special National Delegate Conference (SNDC) held virtually on Tuesday.

In a communiqué jointly signed by President Adeniran and Acting General Secretary Alice Odibo, the union stated that the conference also ratified key constitutional amendments aimed at promoting wider participation and strengthening internal structures.

The SNDC, convened following a resolution by a two-thirds majority of AUATON’s State Councils, described the earlier vote of no confidence passed by the Central Working Committee (CWC) as lacking constitutional basis.

Delegates asserted that the CWC did not follow due process and that its actions violated Articles 9(c) and 16(A)(i) of the union’s constitution.

Reaffirming their support for the President, the delegates maintained that the union remains committed to its vision and unity.

“The vote of no confidence passed on the National President by the Central Working Committee holds no substantial value to the goals and vision of the union and can never be substantiated,” the communiqué stated.

To enhance governance and prevent a recurrence of similar issues, the delegates approved several constitutional amendments.

NEC meetings may now be convened by either the President and General Secretary jointly, the CWC, or a two-thirds majority of State Councils—broadening the scope for deliberation and decision-making.

Further amendments to Articles 9(b), 8(b), and 16 decentralised the process of summoning NEC meetings, while changes to Articles 21(C) and 6(A)(i) granted all branches equal representation—three delegates each—regardless of financial contributions.

However, delegates must have paid at least six months of check-off dues to be eligible.

Delegates also agreed that constitutional amendments may occur not only during the National Delegate Conference but also at the NEC and SNDC, provided a simple majority is achieved through open and transparent deliberations.

ALSO READ: Niger govt inaugurates committee to drive agricultural transformation

A motion to establish a Board of Trustees was deferred for future consideration, but the conference approved the creation of Adhoc Committees for planning, monitoring, and credential verification.

The President and Acting General Secretary were directed to submit names of committee heads and members by July 15, 2025.

Although a proposal was made to dissolve the current CWC, the conference resolved that the National Executive Council would continue to meet until the next National Delegate Conference, scheduled for September 20, 2025, in Akwa Ibom.

CWC members may attend NEC meetings but will not hold separate meetings until the leadership transition is concluded.

The SNDC reaffirmed its commitment to unity, transparency, and democratic governance within AUATON, noting that all future actions will reflect the collective will of members nationwide.

“It is on this note that we conclude the vote of no confidence passed on the National President by the Central Working Committee has no substantial value to the goals and vision of the Union and can never be substantiated.

We, the eligible members of the Special National Delegate Conference, affirm that the National Executive Council shall meet between the Special National Delegate Conference and the National Delegate Conference, and that members of the CWC shall be part of those meetings but shall not convene separately until after the next National Delegate Conference, when newly elected National Officers shall assume office,” the communiqué concluded.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE