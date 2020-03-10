To commemorate the 2020 International women’s day, the African Union (AU) has called on the Nigerian government to prioritize gender equality issues.

This was even as it called on African governments to maximize investment in women with a view to reducing discrimination and enhance their participation in social issues.

The Nigerian Representative of the AU-Economic Social and Cultural Council(AU-ECOSOCC), Dr Tunji Asaolu made the call in Abuja on Tuesday at an event to mark the 2020 International Women’s Day with the theme: GenerationEquality Beijing + 25.

He stressed the need for all member states of the AU to create an enabling environment for women and girls, especially in rural areas to ensure that they participate in the bottom-top approach on poverty eradication.

“The nexus between gender equality, peace and development and economic development on the African continent can only be attained if women occupy high political and social positions.

“We must make efforts in a number of areas to ensure women achieve education and also take advantage of the emerging opportunities in science and technology. We must eliminate the obstacles and discrimination women face in terms of access to financing, “he added.

He also said that the event will unveil the AU-ECOSOCC Nigeria’s effort to domesticate the AU New Decade of action(the year 2020-2030) on African Women’s Financial and Economic Inclusion which according to him, is a precondition to achieving the United Nations Generation Equality.

Also in her address, Executive Director, African Centre for Human Development, Social & Community Development, Ms Opeyemi Aderinto noted that the attainment of GenerationEquality lays emphasis on Gender Equality and Empowerment, with a call to action for everyone to mobilize, create awareness, recognize and award women with distinctive personalities.