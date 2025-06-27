AU targets 20% contributions to world trade

The African Union (AU) Commission is seeking to grow the continent’s share of global trade from the current 2 percent to 20 percent.

While on a tour and inspection of the Le Look Bags Academy in Abuja on Friday, the Director of Industry, Minerals, Entrepreneurship and Tourism at the African Union, Ron Osman, said, “In Africa, we are 1.5 billion people.

“The population of our continent represents 20% of the global population. What we want is for African businesses to represent 20% of global trade,” she stated.

Osman noted that currently, “we represent 2% of global trade. Nigeria has a population of 250 million; we want Nigeria to take its share in global trade, which is not currently the case.”

The AU Director explained that Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) represent 90 to 95% of businesses in Africa. “So, supporting MSMEs is supporting businesses on the continent.

“It is creating jobs, it is creating wealth, and it is taking us towards the Africa we want. Agenda 2063 is for us to be prosperous before 2063. So Nigeria, you are doing well, but we are targeting 20% of global trade,” she reaffirmed.

She commended the Managing Director of Le Look Academy for contributing immensely to the creation of a skilled workforce in Africa, adding that the Union is encouraging stakeholders like the Academy in order to meet the target set by the AU.

Also speaking during the tour, a representative of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), MacPherson Fred Ileogbea, appreciated the AU team for visiting the skills acquisition centre for young entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

“This visit marks more than just the completion of the summit; it celebrates the beginning of a transformational journey for many young people and women across Nigeria and the African continent.

“This centre stands as a symbol of what collaboration, commitment and creativity can achieve. So what you are seeing between the Nigerian Export Promotion Council and Le Look is that it represents our dedication at every level to empower our people.”

He said the Council is empowering “our Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises with the tools, training and platforms they need to thrive, not just locally but globally,” Ileogbea noted.

On her part, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Le Look Nigeria Limited, a skills acquisition centre specialised in the manufacturing of bags, Mrs Chinwe Ezenwa, said the Academy has been training youths for free for over 40 years.

She praised the AU leadership for encouraging the growth of MSMEs in Africa. Ezenwa also commended NEPC, Empowered African Network, among others, for collaborations that have supported MSMEs in Nigeria and across the continent.

Le Look Bags Academy was established in 1985. The centre has trained more than 1,000 youths so far.

