AU commended over move to stop foreigners exploiting continent’s minerals

A former Presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, has commended African Union (AU) for rising to stop the exploitation and export of their strategic mineral resources by nationals of foreign countries, describing the move as highly commendable.

It would be recalled that the AU, the umbrella body for all African nations, at its regional climate summit recently held in Addis Ababa, had announced plans to form a coalition of mineral-producing nations to secure a stronger bargaining position in the fast-growing market for critical minerals, and reshape global supply chains for green technologies.

Besides, the AU also declared that the planned coalition would also support on-site refining, manufacturing, and industrialisation.

Anakwenze gave this commendation in a statement by his Director General/Spokesman, Comrade Eric Oluwole, copy of which was made available to newsmen on Saturday, saying that AU’s latest move was in line with his long-term call for the stoppage of foreign nationals who had for years been operating unjustly and illegally to recolonise and further impoverish Africa.

The former presidential aspirant, while noting that African countries were endowed with minerals like gold, cobalt, lithium, coltan and rare earth elements, which were essential for producing jewelry, batteries, wind turbines and electric vehicles, among others, said they had been sidelined by foreign nationals who often exploited and exported their raw materials unprocessed, with little or no economic benefits to local populations or the governments.

“It is highly commendable that African nations have now taken a meaningful step to stop the unjust exploitation of our mineral resources with which we were uniquely endowed, by nationals of foreign countries.

“Remarkably, African countries are endowed with minerals like gold, cobalt, lithium, coltan and rare earth elements, which are essential for producing jewelry, batteries, wind turbines and electric vehicles., among others.

“However, African countries have been sidelined by foreign nationals who often exploit and export their raw materials unprocessed, with little or no economic benefits to local populations or the governments,” the PDP chieftain said.

According to him, these foreign nationals have been combing many African nations endowed with mineral deposits especially gold, cobalt, lithium and rare earths, among several others, exploiting, and exporting these resources usually in connivance with corrupt state officials, and unscrupulous local businessmen.

Anakwenze further noted that the announcement by the AU to promote strategic and sustainable regional cooperation, while supporting local value chains, as part of Africa’s Green Minerals Strategy, was a remarkable step by African nations to take control over their extractive resources and economic potential which he said had for long been subject of external exploitation, domination and control.

Praising the AU for taking what he described as “this bold step,” Anakwenze recalled that this is what he had been preaching on national television and other media outlets for African countries, especially Nigeria, to exploit and process their own mineral resources themselves without the interference of foreigners.

“Notably, I have for long been calling attention of governments of African countries to the ongoing unjust and illegal mining by foreign nationals, of the mineral deposits that our countries were naturally endowed with.

“A sad case is that of Nigeria where for many years, foreign nationals, especially Chinese, have been combing, and operating in many Nigerians states, including Osun, Zamfara and many others, to illegally and unjustly exploit our gold mineral deposits, and prospect for other minerals with which many Nigerian states are naturally endowed.

“These illegal miners of our mineral deposits usually operate in connivance with corrupt, dubious, and unscrupulous state officials to evade security, perpetrate illegality and unjustly and illegally exploit our mineral resources to the detriment of the future of our nation and children.

“The AU deserves special accolades and commendation for its latest announcement of the plan to end this illegal operation by foreign nationals on the soil of Africa, which is like ending the unjust recolonisation of Africa,” Anakwenze stated.

