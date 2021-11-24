Attorneys-General meet in Lagos over harmonization of Southwest laws

Deliberating on issues such as the harmonization of laws and Publication of Judgments from High Courts in the region, update on the South West Development Commission Bill in the National Assembly and other issues, the six Attorneys General from the Southwest states will be meeting today in Lagos.

This was according to a statement issued by the secretariat of the meeting signed by the head of secretariat Oluwakemi Ajumobi. Other issues to be deliberated upon include the Implementation of Judicial/ Legislature (Financial autonomy) Laws in South West States and South-West States Proposals for the reform of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999.

The meeting will also deliberate on several matters in the Supreme Court concerning the South West States including VAT, Stamp Duties and the constitutionality of Presidential Executive Order 10, administration of Justice Reform and proposed amendments to the Legal Practitioners Act Cap, LFN 2004.

It is expected that the meeting will also discuss the reports from the Endsars Judicial Panels of Inquiry into activities of the defunct Special Anti-robbery squad in the six southwest states.

The meeting which will be attended by Attorneys- General of the six South-West States of Ekiti, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, and Lagos will end on Friday 26th November with a press conference to be addressed by the Chairman of the Forum, Olawale Fapohunda, Ekiti State Attorney- General.

