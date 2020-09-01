Attempt to form parallel PDP state executives in Plateau will be counterproductive ― Rep

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Timothy Golu has debunked the claim that last Saturday’s State Congress of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau was fraught with irregularities, saying any attempt to form a parallel state executives will be counterproductive.

Speaking with newsmen in Jos, the former lawmaker who represented Pankshin, Kanke Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the 7th Assembly, commended the National Working Committee and other critical stakeholders of the party for their commitment and peaceful disposition in ensuring the successful conduct of the wards, local governments and state congresses of the party last Saturday.

He pointed out that the newly elected state executives from the wards, local governments and state congresses are the best hands capable of taking the party to the next level adding that party members have elected serious-minded people who believe in democracy and are meticulous about democratic thoughts and steps.

Reacting to the rumour that Senator Jeremiah Useni rejects Plateau PDP new executives and planned to install a parallel leadership, said that the people that were elected did not conduct the election nor set out the rules by themselves as there is a high authority which is above them.

“The national working committee (NWC) prepared the ground for the congress just like INEC, they organized and fixed date for the conduct of the congress and send officials to supervise it. Well, I do not want to talk about them, let me talk about the one that I know, the one that was recognised by law, the one that is covered by the rules and regulations and the one that is also recognized by the NWC.”

He further stressed “I just want to believe that it is just a rumour and speculations. I want to believe that it is one of the many rumour in politics,” Golu said.

Speaking on the level of PDP preparedness to win the Plateau South senatorial bye-election slated for October 31st, the former chairman, House of Representatives committee on the budget said his party PDP is expecting total victory at the poll.

He alleged that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) is planning to rig the election by refusing to allow a ‘plain level field of a contest’ for their aspirants, which as a result made the party forcefully select a preferred aspirant who has no experience while mounting pressure on experienced people to step down, adding that the development did not sound politically correct.

“That is not democracy. This is not fair to the people of Plateau South. To just bring somebody that will go and warm the seat or go and sit down there for whatever reasons just to satisfy the personal interest of one person is not a good development,” Golu said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lessons From Fani-Kayode’s ‘Stupid’

The Femi Fani-Kayode experience was needless and plainly avoidable. But something tells me it won’t be the last. There is the feeling today in power circles that because of the ascendancy of the Internet and its platforms of social engagements, the press as we knew it is now impotent and could be humiliated and called stupid without consequences. The truth of the media’s undying powers should be clear in what Femi just went through…

Buhari Approves Transfer Of NIMC To Communications Ministry

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the transfer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. A statement signed by the Minister‘s Spokesperson, Mrs Uwa Suleiman, on Monday in Abuja, said that the approval was based on Buhari’s consideration for the critical role of NIMC towards the realisation of the objectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and…

Businesses May Not Normalise Till August 2021—Report

BUSINESSES and brands, hoping to return to ‘winning ways’ soon, after the devastating effects of the COVID 19 pandemic, may need to wait a little bit longer, as a recently-released CEO Report, from Philips Consulting Limited PCL, has predicted that it would take another 12 months, August 2021, for the nation’s business environment to fully activate and operate optimally…

Zainab Ahmed’s Economic Policy Actions In The First Year

The policy execution drive of Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, has within this one year into the second tenure of Buhari -led administration, just as it has over the years, consistently helped to take the economy through the frightening months of COVID-19, and also looked to set it on a path to steady growth. But for the impact of the pandemic, perhaps this period ought to be a good time…