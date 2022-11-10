Attainment of MDGs will remain a mirage if Nigerian women, girls remain disadvantaged ― FAHPAC

Concerned about the serious challenges and neglect suffered by overburdened women in Nigerian society, the Family Health and Population Action Committee (FAHPAC), on Thursday called for concerted efforts by all, if the Millennium Development Goals (MDG) 2000 will not remain a mirage.

As part of efforts to attain the Millennium Development Goals (MDG) 2030 with a particular focus on education, poverty, health, nutrition and environment in a bid to advance fundamental human rights in Nigerian society, FAHPAC called for more synergy and collaboration between the public and private sector within the society.

The FAHPAC Director, Gbola Omotosho, made the call while speaking on the week-long activities lined up for the 30th anniversary of the organisation and memorial of its late founder and president, Princess Bolajoko Suebat Omotosho, adding that women must be trained if the nation wants to develop.

According to him, statistics indicate that although women contribute to over two-thirds of the world’s wealth, they only have one-tenth of the world’s resources and are not adequately assisted to acquire the necessary knowledge and facilities to uplift their performances.

Reiterating the commitment of FAHPAC in sustaining great partnerships in its bid to improve the quality of life of its target groups, and continue to contribute to a secured and protected society while playing its part towards the socio-economic development of the nation.

He added that in order to access more of its target groups and extend its humanitarian services, FAHPAC is about to expand services from the 11 states of its operations to 20 states under two years, recruit additional 200 volunteers, construct an ultra-modern international development centre on its 2.5 acres along Ife road.

He explained that in the 30 years that FAHPAC had been promoting the rights of children, youths and women as well as their development, it had helped thousands of orphans and vulnerable children to survive and had empowered many underserved youths and women.

“Many communities have been provided with technical and material support in the development of their plans and exhibiting them successfully. In fact, FAHPAC pioneered care and support for people living with HIV/Aids in southwest Nigeria, and many of these children and adults are still being cared for today,” he stated.

He however sought the collaboration of the media and well-meaning Nigerians from the public and private sectors to assist FAHPAC in further achieving its laudable objectives.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE



