Attahiru: Nigeria lost a true hero — Olawepo-Hashim

Presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Mr. Gbenga Hashim-Olawepo has described the death of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru as a monumental loss to Nigeria’s Armed Forces and the nation in general.

According to him, the late COAS was also a well educated officer and fearless military commander who had raised the morale and fighting spirit of troops within the few months he held forte as the Army boss.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the businessman said the outpouring of emotion from across Nigerians over the death of General Attahiru and other officers who lost their lives in the crashed Beechcraft King Air 350, had brought unity amongst the people and was a testimony that the nation was robbed of an officer who strove within his three months in office to secure Nigeria against insurgency and other threats to national security.

He recalled that late Attahiru had the unique privilege of having commanded with distinction and honor,all through the chain of command in the Nigerian Army and was thoroughly educated which stood him out as one the finest officers Nigeria has ever had.

The global energy executive sent his condolences on the death, to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Army, government and people of Kaduna State and to the families of all those involved in the crash, and prayed for the repose of their souls.

