Attacks on Zulum: APC youths seek strict approach to combat insurgency

A group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of APC National Awareness for the Youths Vanguard (APCNAYV) has urged the leadership of the various security agencies to employ a strict approach to ending insurgency in the country.

The group made the call in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Alhaji Mukhtar Abubakar, in reaction to recent attacks on Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, by gunmen suspected to be members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect.

Gunmen believed to be members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect had last month attacked Zulum and his convoy while on his way to a location within the Lake Chad area of the state.

This was just as the youth while condemning the attack, which they described as dastardly, expressed regret that some military personnel as well as members of vigilante group, the Civilian JTF, lost their lives during the ambush.

“Without any reservation, we wholeheartedly condemn the recent dastardly attack on His Excellency, Professor Babagana Zulum and his convoy,” the group said.

The group said the call became pertinent as the ceaseless attacks on Zulum, who is the chief security officer of the state, signposts the ineffectiveness in the current approach and, therefore, the need for serious appraisal.

It, however, lauded Governor Zulum, whom it praised for displaying what it termed “uncommon courage and determination” in his efforts to rid the state of militant insurgency, even as it also commended the gallantry of the security personnel who repelled the terrorist attack.

APC youths, while lamenting the fact that the spate of the militant insurgency had dragged on for so long, contended that a new approach to the fight by relevant security agencies in the country was imperative as the nation had lost so many innocent souls.

“Whilst we utterly condemn the attack, we call on the leadership of the security forces to tighten their grip on the area, bearing in mind this is the second deadly attack on the governor of Borno State who is singlehandedly committed to restoring peace law an order in the state,” Abubakar said.

