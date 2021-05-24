Attacks on INEC offices, police facilities portend grave dangers to Nigeria’s democracy ― Babangida Aliyu

A former Governor of Niger State, Dr Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu has said that the spate of arson on states’ offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in parts of South-East Nigeria portends grave dangers to the country’s fledgeling democracy, adding that stringent measures must be taken to arrest the growing, worrisome developments.

The former governor stated this during an interactive session with the newsmen on Monday at his residence in Minna, saying the attacks on structures and facilities belonging to INEC and the Nigerian Police need to be addressed by the government.

He also stressed that the country’s security and intelligence agencies must go a step further to unravel those behind the sprawling attacks and their intentions.

Babangida said the arsonists and their sponsors must be fished out.

“What is happening in the South is another strand of security challenges. This is not the same as the Fulani herdsmen banditry.

“One is forced to ask; what has INEC office done to warrant the attacks on its offices in the affected states?” he queried.

Babangida who doubles as the Chairman of the Forum of Former State Governors in Nigeria said “those who are attacking INEC offices and police stations including correctional facilities are people who want to provoke the country into war and unnecessary bloodshed and destruction.”

