Attacking laziness headlong through the power of diligence (3)

In the last couple of weeks we have been looking at the issue of attacking laziness through the power of diligence.

We saw the fact that we must not slide into the mucky waters of laziness and we began looking at the components of diligence. We looked at steady effort and careful hard work.

Today we will see other components of diligence.

Focus

There are many things fighting for our attention and if care is not taken we will be jack of all trades and master of none. The multiplicity of things fighting for our attention can make us dissipate our energies on so many things thereby making us ineffective. A diligent person knows exactly what he wants done per time and he sticks to it till he gets it finished. Diligence involves putting to bear all our resources in the right direction.

“Focused, hard work is the real key to success. Keep your eyes on the goal, and just keep taking the next step towards completing it. If you aren’t sure which way to do something, do it both ways and see which works better.” John Carmack

A diligent person is self disciplined. He does not allow emotions, adversity or opposition to make him abandon his work.

Planning

To be diligent involves being able to plan – knowing exactly what needs to be done and mapping out plans to get these things accomplished. Time spent in planning is a great determinant in the outcome of our endeavors.

“Give me six hours to chop down a tree and I will spend the first four sharpening the axe.” Abraham Lincoln

To succeed one must have a right perspective to failure and disappointment.

“The more time you spend contemplating what you should have done…you lose valuable time planning what you can and will do.” Lil Wayne

Diligence doesn’t just plan but takes action. We must be careful not to be all plan and no action,

“Have a bias towards action – let’s see something happen now. You can break that big plan into small steps and take the first step right away.” Indira Gandhi

The legal requirement

Diligence requires knowing the legal requirement of attention and care needed to do a good job. We must realize that every endeavour, assignment and responsibility has a way it ought to be done. There are rules, regulations, guidelines and procedures to be followed. A diligent person does not just do things anyhow. He is disciplined to know the right method and to follow it. He is aware of and complies with the legal requirement, attention and care required in getting things done.

There is no greater tragedy than a man gifted, talented and endowed with special ability and skill but who is not diligent. We need to attack and destroy laziness by the application of diligence.

CONCLUDED

“Confidence and hard work is the best medicine to kill the disease called failure. It will make you successful person. “ Abdul Kalam

