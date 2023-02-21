Christian Appolos | Abuja

The National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institution Employees (NUBIFIE) has urged Nigerians to stop attacking bank facilities and workers, saying that bank workers are not the reason new naira notes are scarce, neither are they exacerbating the crisis by hiding or refusing to load the new notes in the ATMs.

NUBIFIE National President, Comrade Abakpa Anthony, said this in a phone chat with the Nigerian Tribune.

Comrade Anthony warned that continued attacks on banks and its staff will force his union to direct workers to stay away from work, which will worsen the cash scarcity situation if bank workers are asked to stop work.

He maintained that bank workers are already afraid of going to work because they feel their lives are under threat by the attacks.

“We are worried about the violent attacks on banks and our members by extension. It is also worrisome the news people are carrying about that banks and their workers are withholding money, it is not true.

“There is no possible way the CBN will release money and banks and their staff will refuse to load the ATMs with cash. Bankers are not the reason why there is cash scarcity in the country neither are they withholding the money from Nigerias. In fact, they and their families are also suffering just like every other Nigerian.

“Attacking bank facilities and their workers who work so hard to render services to the citizens is very wrong. It is wrong for anybody to believe that bankers and the facilities are the reason why there is no money in the ATMs or in the banks. The citizens should rather find a better way to express their grievances instead of unleashing mayhem on bank staff and facilities.”

Comrade Anthony added that, “If the government hesitates any further to protect banks and our members, we may ask them to stay at home. We cannot continue going to work when our lives are not guaranteed. For somebody to go to work in fear of attack is not a situation we want to put our people into.

“We will call for a National Executive Council meeting of our union to deliberate and make a decision in view of the current situation to ask our members to stay off work. Already a lot of critical assets of banks have been destroyed and we will not wait till our members are being killed before we take action.





“We are also appealing to the government to take charge and balance the situation for good because of the masses. The masses are suffering. We urge the government to find a solution fast for the sake of lives and properties in the country. It is recognised that the policy will eventually be beneficial to our economy but right now, the people are suffering seriously.

He reiterated, “We call on Nigerians not to mete their anger on bank staff, the critical facilities of the banks nor on any other assets of the country. Because violent attacks will worsen the situation and sabotage the processes that will help bring the situation to normalcy. ”

“Now that President Buhari has directed that old N200 notes be rolled out to cushion the effects of the new notes scarcity, it will be wise if the CBN will massively make available the notes. It should be much available that every ATM should be working effectively. The CBN and other related government agencies should deploy all their powers and give their best to ensure that this issue does not snowball into a destructive crisis. A serious action and attention on the part of the government will reduce all the tension.

“We are appealing that the new and old naira notes should run concurrently while the CBN gradually withdraws the old notes from circulation.

“We appeal to Nigerians that it is not by violence they can air their view and frustration. Do not destroy bank facilities, it will affect you eventually. If you destroy bank facilities in your area, you will have to go somewhere else to do your transactions, which may cause you more, either time or money.

“We urged our members to thread with caution when going when going to work and closing.”

