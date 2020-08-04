Attack on Zulum shows we are all vulnerable, says governors

THE Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Security S u b – C o m m i ttee will today (Tuesday) hold a crucial meeting over growing concerns on the security challenges ravaging the country. The chairman of the NGF, Dr Kayode Fayemi, in a statement obtained by the Nigerian Tribune, unveiled plans to interface with President Muhammadu Buhari and the service chiefs on the worsening security situation across the country after the meeting.

The NGF chairman also expressed solidarity with Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State over last Wednesday’s ttack on his convoy by suspected Boko Haram terrorists. Dr Fayemi said: “On behalf of the 36 state governors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the platform of the NGF, I write to express our solidarity with you and the people of Borno State following the last Wednesday’s attack by gunmen suspected to be members of the Boko Haram sect.

“This is one unwarranted attack too many. It epitomizes our collective vulnerability and the fragility of the country’s security architecture. “Although you emerged from this incident unscathed, we note with regret the injuries sustained by two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and a police officer attached to your convoy and do accordingly pray for their quick recovery.

“Mr Governor, Forum members are resolutely behind you in your effort to rid Borno State of these dastardly and wicked agents of evil. “We are appalled by the worsening security situation in the country generally, in spite of all the efforts of government to end it.

“On our part, the NEC Sub-Committee on Security will be meeting tomorrow (today) and rising from the resolutions thereof, we will soon dialogue with Mr President and the nation’s security chiefs to discuss this worrisome and rapidly degenerating situation. “On a final note, Mr Governor, we thank God for always being merciful .”

