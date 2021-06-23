Attack on schools: NSCDC boss gives new directives to state commandants

The Commandant-General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr Ahmed Audi has ordered the State Commandants of the corps to immediately set up the female squad in all the 36 State Commands and the Federal Capital Territory.

He said the female squad, a replica of the squad created at the National Headquarters of NSCDC, would be deployed to schools in respective states of the Federation to safeguard the lives of students and teachers.

Audi gave this directive on Wednesday while briefing Corps personnel at the National Headquarters, Abuja on his policies and programs to reenergize the service.

Director, Public Relations, NDCDC, Mr Olushola Odumosu in a statement said the female squad unveiled recently have been deployed to patrol different schools already noting however, the number was limited to cater for the entire country hence the need for the states to establish their squads.

He said: “This is a very serious assignment and there is need for effective execution across the board, I shall ensure effective deployment of personnel to protect our schools and restore the confidence of students, teachers and parents alike; the glory of our educational system must be restored because upon this lies the future of this country,” the CG said.

He gave the charge for the selection process of the Female Squad to commence immediately in all the State Commands in order to replicate what he has done at the centre, while equally approving a one-month intensive training program and proper kitting of the squad in line with his vision.

Audi stated that the Corps would work in synergy with other sister agencies because synergy and collaboration is a necessary mechanism in winning the war against insecurity as no organization can work in isolation and achieve anything tangible.

He advocated for intelligence sharing among security agencies of government as a panacea to nipping crime and insecurity in the bud and also charge fellow Nigerians to assist security agencies to succeed with timely releases of credible information to help fight crime in the society.

He further noted that very soon, all outstanding promotion arrears will be paid and personnel would have cause to smile again.

According to him, “in no distant time, Nigerians will start seeing the Female Squad in action as the Corps is planning to work with the Federal Ministry of Education to work out modalities for providing adequate security coverage for all schools in the country to checkmate the incessant attacks and invasion of schools by bandits and kidnappers in different parts of the country.”

