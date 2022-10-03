Attack on LP supporters not reported, we will investigate ― Lagos Police 

Latest News
By Olalekan Olabulo
LP supporters Lagos Police ,Police barricade Ekwueme square, Police parley vigilantes , Policeman killed in Edo hoodlums attack, as govt debunks ISWAP attack, Vigilante use AK-47, Edo police kill kidnapper, Police take over 3rd Mainland Bridge, Ondo arrest tricycle rider, Police nab suspected kidnappers, DSS police van robbery,Market guard killed in Plateau, Police arraign two in Benin , Operatives of the Kwara State Police command have arrested some suspected kidnappers and rescued two kidnap victims., police recover missing teenager, Police arrest 36-year-old, Kogi Police banks Ankpa,Police parade two suspects, Police suspected rapist Ebonyi, Bauchi Police rescue three, Family of Ondo robbery victim faults police over delay in arraignment of suspect, Police arrest 7 over attack on Osun NURTW member, One-Chance" robbers arrested, Police arrest 2 for hijacking truck load of cigarettes in Ibadan, vandals of Omuku-Brass crude oil, death of 15-year-old , FCT Police fraudsters Abuja,Police arrest 8 suspected, Imo Police orders discreet investigation into killing of seven in Orogwe, Oyo Police northern migrants ,Police IPOB member Delta,Terrorists firing, Edo police deny arrest, FCT Police debunk rumours, Fulani herdsmen police Osun,FCT Police disburse N15.9m, Police confirm release of kidnapped late Alao-Akala’s farm supervisor, 2021 NPF Recruitment Exercise, Edo Police arrest husband, Police rescue 28 fishermen, Edo Police nab phone thief, Police arrest Kuje Prison escapee, Police pass out, Fulani sneak into Church in Anambra, Kwara Police confirms killing of inspector, abduction of Chinese expatriate, Police warn cultists, Police woman girl Anambra ,Police nab four, attackers must be nabbed. Family of murdered teenager wants case transferred from Edo Police Homicide Dept, Police FIDAN CSO Fund,police arrest female Edo, Police victims Zamfara forest ,Police kill suspected robber, Kwara police intensify patrol, Police dismiss trending video, brother of Kogi NLC vice-chairman, FIB-IRT of NPF decorates, Police smash kidnap gang, FCT Police rescue, 26 police officers undergo, Police defiling girl Ondo, Police deploy anti-bomb, Police raid criminal hideout, Police arrest two-man, Police arrest 2 for, Ondo police denies
The Police in Lagos State has said that the alleged attack on two supporters of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi were not reported to the command.
The Command, however, said that the incident will be properly investigated and the perpetrators brought to book.
Two supporters of the LP candidates alleged that they were attacked by some thugs in the Oshodi area of the state for raising the flag of the party.
In a video that went viral on social media, the LP supporters claimed that they were going about their normal duty with the labour party flag and insignia when they were accosted by motor touts who were ordered by their superiors to beat them up and set them ablaze.
One of the victims said, “when the touts who were ordered by their superior, seized my friend, I took to my heels to the motor park and boarded a cab.
“While the cab was loading, the touts traced me to the cab, forced me out of the cab, and took me to where my friend was also kept.”
He further alleged that “Their superior ordered that we should be beaten, killed and set ablaze. We were beaten like common criminals.”


“They flogged and were about setting us on fire before a Soldier came to our rescue. We are having internal bleeding and pains all over the bodies”
Benjamin Hundeyin, the Command’s spokesperson said that he was not aware of the attack
The police spokesperson said, ”  I chatted with the victims and I advised them to  report the matter to the nearest police station.”
” I went as far as to put the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), on notice, and he  is still on standby, waiting for them, but as I am speaking with you, they have not reported to the police.”
The Lagos police image maker also stated that ” It doesn’t have to be Peter Obi supporters, but anybody who attacks another should be arrested and prosecuted according to the law of the land.”
He advised that ” Let them go and report to the police and see if the case will not be investigated by the police. Yes, I assure you that the case will be Investigated”.

You might also like
Latest News

Mbaka was not removed as spiritual director of Adoration ministry ―Catholic…

Latest News

I will ensure respect for rule of law, due process for flexible government ―…

Latest News

Data Protection Bill: 500 stakeholders converge in Abuja for validation meeting

Latest News

Political campaigns should be based on issues, Ayorinde tells politicians

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More