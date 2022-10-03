Attack on LP supporters not reported, we will investigate ― Lagos Police 

The Police in Lagos State has said that the alleged attack on two supporters of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi were not reported to the command.

The Command, however, said that the incident will be properly investigated and the perpetrators brought to book.

Two supporters of the LP candidates alleged that they were attacked by some thugs in the Oshodi area of the state for raising the flag of the party.

In a video that went viral on social media, the LP supporters claimed that they were going about their normal duty with the labour party flag and insignia when they were accosted by motor touts who were ordered by their superiors to beat them up and set them ablaze.

One of the victims said, “when the touts who were ordered by their superior, seized my friend, I took to my heels to the motor park and boarded a cab.

“While the cab was loading, the touts traced me to the cab, forced me out of the cab, and took me to where my friend was also kept.”

He further alleged that “Their superior ordered that we should be beaten, killed and set ablaze. We were beaten like common criminals.”





“They flogged and were about setting us on fire before a Soldier came to our rescue. We are having internal bleeding and pains all over the bodies”

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Command’s spokesperson said that he was not aware of the attack

The police spokesperson said, ” I chatted with the victims and I advised them to report the matter to the nearest police station.”

” I went as far as to put the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), on notice, and he is still on standby, waiting for them, but as I am speaking with you, they have not reported to the police.”

The Lagos police image maker also stated that ” It doesn’t have to be Peter Obi supporters, but anybody who attacks another should be arrested and prosecuted according to the law of the land.”

He advised that ” Let them go and report to the police and see if the case will not be investigated by the police. Yes, I assure you that the case will be Investigated”.