Attack on Defence Minister, Badaru, targeted at Tinubu, Arewa group alleges

The Arewa Youths Assembly for Good Leadership (AYAGL) has posited that attempts to tarnish the image of the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, are targeted at President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and will not be tolerated.

A statement issued by the Speaker of the Assembly, Comrade Abdul Danbature, averred that such unfounded attacks, aimed at undermining the integrity of a man who has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication to his duties and the well-being of the Nigerian people, should be condemned by all.

“His leadership at the Ministry of Defence has been characterised by professionalism, transparency, and a clear vision for enhancing national security.

Accordingly, the group stated, “Alhaji Badaru has proven himself as a leader who is committed to tackling the security challenges that face our nation.

“Since his appointment, he has worked tirelessly to strengthen the Nigerian military and to ensure that our armed forces are better equipped and prepared to deal with the evolving threats to our country. His efforts have been pivotal in ensuring that the Nigerian military remains one of the most formidable forces in the region.

“One of the major achievements under Minister Badaru’s leadership has been the successful implementation of strategic initiatives aimed at modernising our military infrastructure.

“Through his foresight, the Ministry has seen improved coordination between the military and other security agencies, leading to better operational efficiency and more effective security management. This level of coordination is critical as it enhances the ability of our forces to respond to both internal and external threats with greater precision and speed.

“In addition to improving defence capabilities, Minister Badaru has also made the welfare of our soldiers a priority. Understanding that a well-equipped and motivated military is essential for national security, he has advocated for better living conditions for troops and their families.

“His leadership has helped secure improved funding for the military, ensuring that they have access to necessary resources, such as equipment, medical support, and training, to effectively carry out their duties.

Minister Badaru’s leadership also extends beyond the military. He has played a crucial role in strengthening our diplomatic ties with neighbouring countries and international partners, recognising that security issues are often transnational.

“His strategic approach to regional cooperation has bolstered Nigeria’s role as a leader in African peacekeeping efforts and regional stability.

The Minister’s ability to forge these important alliances demonstrates his foresight and commitment to the broader security interests of the continent.

“It is, therefore, troubling to witness the recent smear campaigns aimed at tarnishing his image. These efforts are not only unfounded but also detract from the significant strides that have been made under his leadership.”

