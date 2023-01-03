Attack on convoy: Tambuwal vows to bring perpetrators to book

GOVERNOR Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has condemned and vowed to bring to book attackers of his convoy on Sunday.

Thugs had rained stones on the governor’s convoy while returning from a campaign tour of Silame and Wammako local government areas of the state.

Though there was no human casualty in the attack, two vehicles in the convoy were damaged.

Also on the convoy were the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidates of Sokoto and Kebbi states: Mallam Saidu Umar and General Aminu Bande (retd); the Deputy gubernatorial candidate of Sokoto, Honourable Sagir Bafarawa and other dignitaries.

Speaking with journalists at the close of a stakeholders’ meeting with political appointees in the state, Tambuwal said some of the attackers had been arrested and would soon be prosecuted.

“It is unfortunate that on Sunday on our way back from Wammako, at the senatorial office of Aliyu Magatakarda Wammako, some hoodlums attacked my convoy on our way to the Government House.

“We cannot condone any culture of violence in Sokoto State.

“We cannot afford to toy with the fragile peace in the state.

“I, therefore, urge all political leaders in Sokoto to eschew violence; and to advise all their followers and supporters, to go out and campaign peacefully; and look for votes, and not perpetrate violence.

“As you know, we believe in peace. We have been preaching peace and peaceful coexistence in Sokoto State, irrespective of political party differences, lineage or persuasions.





“The matter is being investigated by the security agencies. Some arrests have been made. Rest assured that the law will take its course,” Tambuwal stated.

The same matter, state Commissioner for Information, Honourable Akibu Dalhatu, in a separate press briefing, said the leader of the attackers, one Abu said to be on the watch list of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for allegedly attacking its personnel, had been apprehended.

The commissioner said the suspect also allegedly destroyed some vehicles in the Governor’s convoy and stole five motorcycles after attacking PDP supporters at the campaign ground in Wamakko.