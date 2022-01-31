Attack on communities of Shiroro LGA unfortunate, regrettable, says Niger gov

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State has described as unfortunate and regrettable the recent attack by gunmen on Galadiman Kogo and other villages in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

Terrorists, numbering over 100 were said to have invaded the community in broad daylight, killing about 11 Joint Security Taskforce members, several villagers and leaving many injured while scores of the gunmen were also said to have been neutralized.

In a statement, the governor condemned the attack on Galadiman Kogo, stressing, that it would have been unsuccessful if villagers from Galape and Kudodo in Allawa community had alerted the security agencies when they noticed movements of the terrorists towards the town.

Governor Sani Bello urged villagers in the affected communities to endeavour to provide credible information to the Joint Security Taskforce stationed in the area adding, that security agencies cannot perform effectively and efficiently without getting appropriate support and intelligence from the people.

The Governor called for calm and urged the fleeing communities in Galadiman Kogo and Kuchi in Shiroro and Munya Local Government Areas to await a swift and immediate response from the Joint Security Taskforce stressing that their earlier withdrawal was tactical in order to restrategize.

Governor Sani Bello said the state government has already secured the order and clearance of President Buhari to carry out intensive military operations in Shiroro, Munya and Rafi Local Governments axis of the state, assuring, that ground and airstrikes would continue to comb the areas so as to flush out those miscreants.

“We have really run out of patience with the terrorists and we’ll use every means possible to bring an end to this incessant bloody attacks on innocent people. We’ll do everything to stop the killings and return normalcy to the affected communities”, he said.

The Governor prayed for the reposed souls of the Joint Security Taskforce members and villagers who lost their lives during the attack on Galadiman Kogo and directed the State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) to urgently provide succour to the injured and displaced persons.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services Rulers World

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Attack on communities of Shiroro LGA unfortunate, regrettable, says Niger gov Attack on communities of Shiroro LGA unfortunate, regrettable, says Niger gov Attack on communities of Shiroro LGA unfortunate, regrettable, says Niger gov Attack on communities of Shiroro LGA unfortunate, regrettable, says Niger gov