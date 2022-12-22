Attack on Chinese nationale: Police neutralise 11 bandits, recovers two AK-47 rifles in Zamfara

The Zamfara State police command has intensified the manhunt for armed bandits who shoot dead a Chinese Nationale, neutralized 11, and recovered two AK47 rifles in the state.

The Chinese Nationale and their police escort were attacked while on project assessment in the Maradun local government area in the state.

In a statement issued on Thursday evening by the Zamfara state police, public relations officer SP Mohammed Shehu said police have commenced discreet investigations, “manhunt of the fleeing terrorists intensifies”.

“On 21st December 2022, about Eleven (11) Bandits terrorists were neutralized, others fled with possible gunshot wounds, and two (2) AK 47 Rifles, and cutlasses belonging to the terrorists were recovered by the Police Tactical Operatives in conjunction with the vigilante who responded to a distress call regarding the ambush by a large number of Bandits on the Hilux Vehicle conveying two (2) Chinese Nationale and their Police escort, while on their way to assess an ongoing project in Maradun Local Government of the state.”

“As a result of the unfortunate ambush, the victims sustained various degrees of gunshot wounds and were rushed to Federal Medical Center, Gusau for treatment.”

“One of the victims named FAN YU, Male, a Chinese Nationale was later confirmed dead by the Doctor, while others are responding to treatment”.

According to him, the Command has deployed additional Operatives to the area to complement the ongoing operations by the joint security operatives to restore normalcy and apprehend the fleeing assailants.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Kolo Yusuf psc, Commiserates with the families of the deceased and assures that an effort is ongoing to arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act so as to face the full wrath of the law”.

“In a related development, on the same 21st December 2022, Police Tactical Operatives deployed along Gusau – Tsafe – Yankara road received a distress call about Bandits Plan to block the highway and kidnap innocent commuters near Kucheri village.”

“The operatives swung into action and mobilised to the location where a serious gun battle between the Police and the terrorists ensued. Luckily enough, the attack was repelled while the terrorists fled back to the forest with possible gunshot injuries”.

He maintained that confidence-building patrol is being intensified to avert the regrouping of the bandits back to the highway.

He appealed for continuous support and collaboration from members of the public by giving timely and credible information on the activities of bandits and other criminal elements terrorizing the state.

