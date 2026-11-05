ATSSSAN NAMA branch inaugurates new executive

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) Branch of the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) has pledged to promote industrial harmony, protect workers’ welfare and collaborate with management to advance the agency’s operational effectiveness.

This is just as the branch officially inaugurated its newly elected executive at NAMA headquarters annex, in Lagos.

In his inaugural speech at the ceremony, the newly elected chairman of ATSSSAN, NAMA branch, Comrade Ekip Ekip Eso reaffirmed the group’s commitment to responsible unionism, constructive engagement and the pursuit of policies that enhance the welfare of members and the growth of the aviation sector.

He noted that the executive recognised the responsibility entrusted to it and would discharge its mandate with dedication, fairness and accountability. He expressed appreciation to members and stakeholders, who supported the branch during the delegate conference in Jos, particularly the ATSSSAN national president, Comrade John Ogbe, for encouraging dialogue and reconciliation, which helped restore peace and mutual understanding within the union.

Eso called on members to consolidate the renewed spirit of unity, emphasizing that collective progress depended on mutual respect, cooperation and a shared commitment to the association’s objectives.

While declaring the branch’s support for management’s efforts to secure an improved allocation of the Ticket Sales Charge (TSC) and Aviation Height Clearance revenues to NAMA, he observed that the agency’s responsibility for managing Nigeria’s airspace requires adequate and sustainable funding to maintain essential infrastructure, strengthen operational capacity and meet its statutory obligations.

He said the branch would pursue constructive advocacy and engage relevant authorities and stakeholders, working alongside sister unions, to advance a consistent position on the matter.

The chairman reaffirmed the new executive’s commitment to workers’ welfare, timely payment of entitlements, equitable career advancement, professional training, safe working conditions and constructive engagement with management to sustain industrial harmony. He he urged management to intensify engagement with relevant authorities for urgent approval and implementation of NAMA’s new Conditions of Service.