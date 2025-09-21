Atoyebi felicitates Remi Tinubu at 65, lauds gifts redirection to library project

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has asked well-wishers to donate towards the completion of the National Library project instead of presenting her with birthday gifts.

The request, announced yesterday, drew praise from civic groups and political allies, including the BAT Ideological Group, whose convener, Comrade Bamidele Atoyebi, described her as “a woman who has consistently placed Nigeria above herself.”

Oluremi Tinubu’s record in public life spans service in the Senate and grassroots interventions across the country. Her Renewed Hope Initiative has provided empowerment programmes for traders and widows, bursaries for students, and aid for farmers.

Communities in distress have also felt her hand of compassion. In Benue, she supported families displaced by herders’ attacks. In Kano, she consoled households of 22 young athletes lost in a tragic crash. She has also delivered relief materials to flood-hit communities nationwide.

Beyond relief, she has campaigned against tuberculosis and supported sustainable livelihoods for vulnerable Nigerians. Analysts note that such outreach resonates strongly in rural communities often left out of mainstream policy.

By linking her birthday to the National Library, the First Lady underlined her belief that knowledge is central to Nigeria’s progress. Atoyebi observed: “Even on her special day, she gave priority to a project that will serve the entire nation for generations.”

Across the country, messages of goodwill poured in, celebrating her as not only the President’s wife but also a motherly figure whose influence cuts across faith, ethnicity, and region.