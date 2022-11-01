Atoóbaáse of Yorubaland calls for lasting solution to kidnapping

The Atoóbaáse of Yorubaland, Dr Babajide Agunbiade, has called on leaders in the country’s South-West region to come together and find lasting solutions to the issue of kidnapping in Nigeria, especially in the region.

Agunbiade, who is also the Asiwaju of Fiditiland, berated the recent kidnapping of the former deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of the University of Ibadan, Professor Adigun Agbaje, who was kidnapped along the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway but later released, after days in their den said it is high time the leader called for an emergency meeting to share ideas on how to put an end to this worrisome trend.

He said Federal Government, State government, and security personnel need to show more concern about security in the South-West states in view of the incidence of kidnapping in the region.

He noted that it was a sad development that the South-West, which used to be a peaceful and prosperous region, has now become a haven for kidnappers.

“I’m saddened that our citizens across professionals, religion, and academia have become targets for kidnappers because of moral decadence, poverty, and an absence of security.

“The case of Professor Adigun Agbaje is one of the hundreds of kidnappings we have witnessed recently, and we need to find an urgent and lasting solution before things get completely out of hand.

“I believe we as stakeholders and leaders need to urgently organize a security summit to find a way to mitigate this problem of kidnapping instead of leaving everything to the government.

“I will also need to reprimand Sheikh Gumi for patronizing the kidnappers by saying they will be requesting dollars as ransom now that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) wants to change our currency,” Agunbiade said.

