Atlanta inventor powers car using homemade fuel from plastic waste

Julian Brown, a 21-year-old inventor from Atlanta, has drawn global attention after successfully powering a car with a homemade fuel created entirely from plastic waste, which he called Plastoline.

Brown’s goal was to turn one of the world’s biggest environmental problems into a sustainable energy solution. Using a process known as microwave pyrolysis, he converted discarded plastic into usable liquid hydrocarbons, compounds that can be refined into gasoline, diesel, or jet fuel.

“I wanted to show that plastic doesn’t have to destroy the planet,” Brown said in one of his early videos. “It can power it.”

In a demonstration that quickly went viral, Brown fueled a 2023 Dodge Scat Pack muscle car with his self-made fuel. The car’s engine roared to life and drove forward, confirming that Plastoline had the strength and consistency to power a high-performance vehicle.

Microwave pyrolysis, the chemical process at the heart of Brown’s discovery, involves heating plastic in the absence of oxygen until it breaks down into liquid fuel components.

Scientists have long known this method works, but it usually requires very high temperatures and generates some emissions. However, Brown’s experiment stands out over his use of solar-powered microwaves, which could make the process cleaner and cheaper.

“If his process can be verified and replicated safely, it could help reduce both plastic waste and fuel dependency,” an energy researcher told Forbes.

Brown said his journey began as a teenager after learning about the impact of plastic pollution on the environment. With little funding or access to professional labs, he built his first prototype from scrap materials.

“I built my first setup using scrap metal and parts from a broken microwave,” he recalled. “It took me years to get the formula right. I burned through hundreds of failed tests, but I knew the science would hold.”

Over the years, he refined his process, experimenting with different plastic types to improve yield and purity. His latest prototype, which powered the Dodge Scat Pack, marks his most successful test to date.

While it’s still unclear whether Plastoline can be scaled for commercial use, Brown’s breakthrough highlights the growing potential of grassroots innovation in solving global challenges.

