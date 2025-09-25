Atlanta airport generates $32bn annually, roughly Nigeria’s 2024 budget — Peter Obi

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has drawn a sharp comparison between Nigeria’s national budget and the revenues of the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport during a three-day visit to the United States.

Obi, who recently toured Washington, Chicago, and Atlanta, shared his reflections on leadership and public conduct in a post on Thursday.

Obi noted that the Atlanta airport — the busiest in the world with over 100 million passengers yearly — generates about $32 billion annually, nearly equal to Nigeria’s 2024 operational budget, while contributing up to $70 billion to the Atlanta metropolitan area and the State of Georgia.

“We arrived at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the busiest airport in the world. It handles over 100 million passengers annually—about five times the total traffic of all Nigerian airports combined.

“The airport is owned by the City of Atlanta and generates about $32 billion annually (roughly Nigeria’s 2024 operational budget) for the city, and $70 billion (almost twice Nigeria’s 2025 budget) for the Atlanta metropolitan area and the State of Georgia,” he stated.

The opposition leader contrasted the modesty of Atlanta’s mayor, Andre Dickens, with the extravagant behaviour of many Nigerian public officials.

According to him, Dickens, who manages a city budget of about $3 billion, worth an estimated $10 million, flew on a commercial Delta Airlines flight without special announcements, sirens, aides carrying his bags, or skipping queues.

Obi lamented that in Nigeria, governors and even local government chairmen — despite managing much smaller budgets than Atlanta — often parade entourages, protocol officers, and blaring sirens.

“In Nigeria, governors—most of whom oversee budgets smaller than Atlanta’s—and even local government chairmen, whose allocations are less than 1% of Atlanta’s, would have constituted a public nuisance with sirens, protocol officers, endless announcements, large entourages, and posters everywhere. Our public conduct and behaviour must change,” he wrote.