Atiku,Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu felicitate Buhari at 80

FORMER vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his 80th birthday.

A statement personally signed by Atiku on Friday said “President Buhari, at 80, continues to be a motivation for inner strength.”

The PDP candidate prayed for Buhari “to continue to enjoy the grace of good health and vitality as he continues to play his leadership roles in Nigeria and Africa.”

Also, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu, described President Buhari as a selfless and steadfast leader, a patriot with uncommon zeal who has dedicated almost his entire life to the service of Nigeria.

Tinubu, in a congratulatory message on Buhari’s 80th birthday, which was signed by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, hailed the president for his commitment to nation-building and long years of patriotic service to the country.

The APC candidate noted that Buhari enlisted himself into the service of the country as a teenager by joining the military immediately after secondary school.

According to him, at 80, the president can look back and be proud of his record of service to the nation throughout his military career as a soldier, platoon commander, General Officer Commanding, military governor, Minister of Petroleum, Head of State, chairman of the Petroleum Trust Fund and as the current leader of the country.

In the same vein, Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, congratulated President Buhari, describing him as a courageous and passionate leader, whose commitment to the growth and development of Nigeria is worthy of emulation.

Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message issued on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Gboyega Akosile, said since he assumed office on May 29, 2015, Buhari had demonstrated patriotism, integrity, honesty and courage in the task of steering the ship of Nigeria in the right direction.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has reiterated his determination to bequeath a sustainable democratic structure as his legacy.

He said that no matter the gains made, without free, fair and credible elections, development effort will be futile with negative consequences on the citizens.

The president spoke on Thursday in Washington DC at the ongoing US-Africa Leaders Summit, where he warned that Africa risked not attaining the goals continental leaders have set for the continent by 2063 in view of the challenges facing it.

President Buhari, who was talking about his focus on delivering a credible process for the 2023 general election, said: “In addition, my government has made it a priority to conduct violencefree elections in the 2023 general election in Nigeria.”

