Atiku’s victory will appease Igbo nation ― Anambra PDP

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar winning the presidential race in the forthcoming general election will appease the South East.

The Director-General (DG) of the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign in Anambra State, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, who disclosed this on Tuesday, in Awka, said that the victory of Atiku Abubakar will be enough tonic to appease the southeast and restore the country to stability.

According to him, the unrest in the southeast and other parts of the country would be a thing of the past immediately after Atiku becomes the president.

He said the problem in the country is due to the failure of the central government to address national issues and it has continued to threaten the unity of the country and affect the economy of the South East and the country.

Okonkwo called for more support for the presidential candidate of the PDP, insisting that Atiku’s presidency will reorganize the Nation from the day of inception and stabilize our democracy.

Speaking to the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) where over 160 Atiku support groups were in attendant in Anambra state, Okonkwo reminded them that what is paramount for the southeast at this time was true federalism and a liberalized economy, which Atiku has made core issue in his campaign and manifesto.

According to him, the Nigerian president of southeast extraction is achievable in no distant time; but Igbo need to be strategic and form the necessary alliance.

“It was our founding political fathers, Nnamdi Azikiwe and Alex Ekwueme that said given our political complexities in Nigeria, no single region can win the Presidency alone, hence the need for an alliance, which we must begin to cultivate with the support for Atiku Abubakar.

With Atiku’s victory most probable our problems will be solved, Nigerians are wishing for the PDP to return to power, it’s best for the southeast to align strategically and take advantage of Atiku Abubakar’s imminent victory to address all issues in the region.

It’s also worthy of note that with Ifeanyichukwu Okowa, an Igbo man from Delta state being on the ticket with Atiku Abubakar, the southeast has an interest in the election.





Being a former Vice President and well-known in the country’s polity, Atiku Abubakar is the most qualified, experienced, and a respected contender in this race. Only Atiku has so far pledged to restructure Nigeria and devolve power across regions, and given his track record and identity as a pan-Nigerian, we have no doubt that he would keep his word. We, ndi-Igbo, find Atiku appealing because he is our in-law and has a keen interest in the Southeast. Okonkwo added.

Atiku Abubakar is expected to win in Anambra state and the southeast due to the presidential management committee in the state’s determination to win as always in the state” he said.

He said the quest to rescue and recover Nigeria is sacrosanct amongst Nigerians of various diversities, and the southeast cannot be found wanting.

