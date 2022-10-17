Atiku’s statement in Kaduna quoted out of context ― Ex-PDP BoT Chairman

Former Chairman of the Board of Trustees, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin has said, the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s statement on Pan Nigeria in Kaduna during an interface with Northern Elders was quoted out of context by the media

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Kaduna.

The statement noted that “Atiku Abubakar, Wazirin Adamawa, PDP Presidential candidate statement at Arewa House Kaduna was seriously misquoted as it was widely and wrongly spread in the social media.

” Atiku is a typical Nigerian married to Yoruba and Igbo wives. He is a typical Pan-African.

The former chairman of BoT added,” he was in Arewa house to seek the support of the North to convince the south, especially Yorubas and Igbos to become the president of Nigeria in 2023.

” He needs the support of all tribal groups in Nigeria even though, he comes from the North that is why he is appealing to all Northerners through the Arewa House to convince all southern groups especially Igbos and Yoruba to give him maximum support,” the statement declared.

